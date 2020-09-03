CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, September 03, 2020, 02:33 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series Ampere, Intel Tiger Lake 11th Gen Core Launch And More

ampere tiger lake webcast hero

On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we're going to discuss NVIDIA's brand new GeForce RTX 30-Series based on the Ampere architecture, Intel’s new branding and just-announced line-up of Tiger Lake-based 11th Gen Core mobile processors, and more...


Show Notes:
03:50 - Microsoft Boldly Outs DirectX 12_2 Feature Support For AMD Big Navi, Intel Xe-HPG And Qualcomm GPUs
07:03 - DJI Mavic Air 2 Review: A Powerful Drone For Any Skill Level
08:54 - TeamGroup Targets Data Hoarders With Massive 15.3TB QX Consumer SSD
12:09 - NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 And 3070 Debut With Killer Gaming Performance
37:22 - Intel Unveils Entire Tiger Lake 11th Gen Family, Smokes Ryzen 4000 In Gaming And Creation

Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, podcast, Geeks, webcast, ampere, tiger lake, geforce rtx 3080, 11th-gen-core
Via:  HotHardware on YouTube -- LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms