2.5 Geeks: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series Ampere, Intel Tiger Lake 11th Gen Core Launch And More
On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we're going to discuss NVIDIA's brand new GeForce RTX 30-Series based on the Ampere architecture, Intel’s new branding and just-announced line-up of Tiger Lake-based 11th Gen Core mobile processors, and more...
Show Notes:
03:50 - Microsoft Boldly Outs DirectX 12_2 Feature Support For AMD Big Navi, Intel Xe-HPG And Qualcomm GPUs
07:03 - DJI Mavic Air 2 Review: A Powerful Drone For Any Skill Level
08:54 - TeamGroup Targets Data Hoarders With Massive 15.3TB QX Consumer SSD
12:09 - NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 And 3070 Debut With Killer Gaming Performance
37:22 - Intel Unveils Entire Tiger Lake 11th Gen Family, Smokes Ryzen 4000 In Gaming And Creation