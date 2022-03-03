CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, March 03, 2022, 03:26 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Hot Tech Announcements From February And MWC Livestream

Join us as we recap the hottest headlines, reviews and unveilings from the past couple of weeks! Intel's Dragon Canyon NUC 12 Extreme, Ryzen 6000 mobile, the Alienware x14 with Alder Lake, the RedMagic 7 gaming phone, MWC unveilings like Qualcomm WiFi-7, Snapdragon-powered ThinkPads and more...

Show Notes:
09:29 - Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 Harnesses AI Processing For Breakthrough 5G Experiences
18:07 - Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Delivers World's First Wi-Fi 7 Solution For Up To 5.8Gbps Throughput
26:46 - Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Rocks Big Battery Life And Performance Gains
36:58 - RedMagic 7 Review: A Crazy-Fast, Affordable Snapdragon Gaming Phone
51:00 - Alienware x14 Laptop Review: Potent, Petite Gaming Prowess
1:03:30 - Ryzen 6000 And Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Review: An All-AMD Powerhouse
1:12:40 - Intel NUC 12 Extreme Dragon Canyon Mini PC Review: A Fire-Breathing Little Beast
