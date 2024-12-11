2026 Aston Martin Valhalla Hybrid Supercar With 1064 HP Would Make Odin Smile
It's been a few years since Aston Martin first revealed the Valhalla, but the brand's first ever plug-in hybrid is set to begin deliveries in the second half of 2025. The car was originally conceived to be a V6 hybrid, eventually becoming a V8 hybrid in 2021, with pricing starting at $800,000. Aston Martin says that the car is now in advanced development and some are expecting the price to creep up to a cool $1 million. Such is the price to enter Valhalla.
From the front, the low-slung Valhalla embodies recognizable modern Aston Martin cues, like wide front grill and the handsomely chiseled bonnet (sorry, hood) line. From the side, the Vantage-esque front fenders hide aerofoils that are part of the hidden active front wing, and the dihedral door lines are clean and unobtrusive. The rear sports large diffusers plus a massive rear wing/air brake that raises up to 10-inches on hydraulic arms (Race mode only), but once again, Aston Martin designers have kept things looking pretty clean, almost like a Valkyrie Lite.
Powering the Valhalla is the Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 paired with electric motors. The gas-burning V8 is like the ones used on the Vantage and DB12, but has been turned into a dry-sump unit to handle the Valhalla's spirited high-g racetrack endeavors. Further improvements have also been made to the turbos, camshafts, exhaust manifolds, and pistons, all of which allow the V8 to push out 817 hp.
Combined with the radial flux electric motors fed by a 6.0 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, the Valhalla pushes 1,064 horses and 811lb-ft of torque. The company claims the 0-60 mph dash would take a mere 2.2 seconds, eventually topping out at 217 mph. The double e-motor setup has some interesting features/quirks, though. For example, the e-motors in the front propel the car in reverse "gear" and are engaged for slow or steady driving for maximum fuel efficiency. On the other hand, the rear motor is integrated into the transmission on the rear axle. It's used to add some torque boost, reduce turbo lag, help with gear synchronization, and to start the engine.
When it was initially announced, Aston Martin was expecting to produce 500 Valhallas, but has since expanded up to 999 units.