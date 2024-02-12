Aston Martin Vantage And Vantage GT3 Are As Stunning As They Are Fast

By appearances alone, the current generation Aston Martin Vantage doesn't look long in the tooth, but its innards and tech have fallen behind the curve. For its 2025 version of the car, Aston Martin has brought substantial changes, including way more power and brawnier styling elements (some of which bring some parity with the bigger DB12).





The hand-assembled AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8—mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic—now puts out an extra 153 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque, for a combined 656 horses and 590 of pull. With that sort of power, the company claims the car can rush from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds and top out at 202 mph. Keeping heat in check are two coolers on the main radiator, a second radiator, and an auxiliary oil cooler. Oh, and let's not forget the 38-percent larger front grill that helps with airflow into those systems.

Visually, the tail end and familiar side profile remain, but elsewhere has received some welcome (albeit subjective) touches. The rear wheel arches are fatter by about 1.1-inches matched with a wider front splitter, plus new Matric LED headlights, hidden pop-out door handles, and frameless door mirrors that aim to give the Vantage a combination of modernity and wider stance.





Modernity has also graced the more premium-looking interior, resembling once again, the DB12. Aston has installed its latest OEM infotainment system that includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a new digital gauge cluster, plus improved driver assistance aids.