Aston Martin Vantage And Vantage GT3 Are As Stunning As They Are Fast
Aston Martin announced its heavily updated 2025 Vantage and Vantage GT3 during the Super Bowl, but curiously skipped out on ad placements during the big game altogether. Who needs Taylor Swift when the venerable Vantage is its own star power?
By appearances alone, the current generation Aston Martin Vantage doesn't look long in the tooth, but its innards and tech have fallen behind the curve. For its 2025 version of the car, Aston Martin has brought substantial changes, including way more power and brawnier styling elements (some of which bring some parity with the bigger DB12).
The hand-assembled AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8—mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic—now puts out an extra 153 horsepower and 85 pound-feet of torque, for a combined 656 horses and 590 of pull. With that sort of power, the company claims the car can rush from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds and top out at 202 mph. Keeping heat in check are two coolers on the main radiator, a second radiator, and an auxiliary oil cooler. Oh, and let's not forget the 38-percent larger front grill that helps with airflow into those systems.
Aston points out that the chassis has been mostly unchanged, but things have been stiffened and re-engineered to take the already fantastic driving dynamics further. In fact, nothing has gone untouched—from the revised brake booster, new adaptive dampers, to the newly-tuned chassis control system, including adjustable traction and stability control, among others.
Visually, the tail end and familiar side profile remain, but elsewhere has received some welcome (albeit subjective) touches. The rear wheel arches are fatter by about 1.1-inches matched with a wider front splitter, plus new Matric LED headlights, hidden pop-out door handles, and frameless door mirrors that aim to give the Vantage a combination of modernity and wider stance.
Modernity has also graced the more premium-looking interior, resembling once again, the DB12. Aston has installed its latest OEM infotainment system that includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a new digital gauge cluster, plus improved driver assistance aids.
Along with the Vantage, Aston Martin also revealed the Vantage GT3 endurance racer. The previous GT3 was a hit with customer racing teams, and the company believes the new one will do well, too. In order to meet GT3-class regulations, the car is basically a regular 2025 Vantage with specific modifications made for track use, such as carbon fiber body panels, a roll cage, and detuned engine making about 500-600 horsepower.
If you're interested, the 2025 Vantage road car is set to head into production first quarter of the year, although no pricing has been revealed just yet.