2025 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Sasquatch Package For Wild Off-Road Romps
Let's get it straight, the larger Bronco also has a Sasquatch package, but it won't be an apples to apples upgrade for the 2025 Bronco Sport. Sure, it'll turn the Bronco Sport into a more offroad-centric machine, but the upgrades are less about Baja or Dakar dune attacks than to compete with the likes of Toyota's RAV4 TRD, Jeep's Compass Trailhawk, or Subaru's Forester Wilderness.
Not that we're complaining: competition is great and it's great seeing the smaller Bronco Sport imparted with proper trail-conquering kit (when paired with Badlands or Outer Banks variants). The little Sasquatch rocks 29-inch reinforced sidewall Goodyear Territory AT on 17-inch carbonized alloy wheels, increased suspension travel, class-exclusive Bilstein rear shocks with position-sensitive damping and piggyback reservoirs, front brush guard, steel skid plates (front and rear), and modular front/rear bumpers with steel bash plates.
For those assisted or self-recovery situations on the trail, Ford includes two cast accessory-ready tow hooks in front and a pair of D-rings in the rear. Ford's design brief for the Sasquatch is just as much about function as it is about looks. Eddie Khan, Bronco Sport Vehicle Engineering Manager says, "“While other small SUVs simply look rugged, Bronco Sport is engineered rugged from the inside out and top to bottom. Bronco Sport has earned the right to call itself Built Wild with Sasquatch.”
There's even a new drive mode called Rally G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain). Every 2025 Bronco Sport will have an Off-Road G.O.A.T. option, but the Sasquatch's version holds gears longer for increased power on demand, sharpening the throttle response, and increased feedback through the steering. Also new when G.O.A.T. mode is activated is a 360-degree camera Trail View that functions at high speeds and displays width-accurate tire overlays for better off-road obstacle navigation. Moreover, there's another camera view called Split View which shows what the front wheels are doing using side mirror-mounted cameras.
Engine specs remain the same as before, though Ford says that power delivery has been tweaked. The 1.5-liter turbo 3-cylinder in the Outer Banks still makes 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, whereas the 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder in the Badlands makes 245 hp and 275 lb-ft (or up to 250 hp and 277 lb-ft on premium fossil juice). The latter engine also nets a larger 850 Watt cooling fan, while its twin-clutch rear drive unit and rear diff trickles down to the Outer Banks model as well.
In the cabin, the biggest changes are the new 12.3-inch driver instrument display paired with a 13.2-inch center touchscreen—all the better to display the new camera view angles plus pitch/roll angle graphics.
2025 Bronco Sport Sasquatch will be sold beginning early next year with prices starting at $41,000 (Outer Banks) and $45,000 (Badlands).