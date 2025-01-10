2025 ASUS ROG NUC Crams A 24-Core CPU And Mobile RTX 5080 In A 3-Liter Chassis





At this point, ASUS is the main company keeping Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) branding alive, after Intel decided a year and a half ago to stop making its own NUCs and instead adopt a licensing model . Not only did ASUS pounce, but it released its first ROG-branded NUC last year. Proving it wasn't a one-off play, ASUS has unveiled an upgraded ROG NUC for 2025.





The newest ROG NUC comes packed with newer hardware from Intel and NVIDIA. For the CPU, the 2025 ROG NUC is being offered with either a Series 2 model Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 9 chip based on Arrow Lake-HX









Intel recently expanded its Core Ultra chip lineup and ASUS didn't outright say exactly which SKUs will be offered, but did indicate HX models, which means we're looking at up to 24 cores (8 P-cores and 16 E-cores). As you can see above, both the Core Ultra 9 285HX and 275HX are 24-core chips, with the former boosting to 5.5GHz and the latter boosting to 5.4GHz. That said, one of the infographics on the product page indicates a top clock speed of 5.5GHz, which essentially confirms the NUC will be offered with up to a Core Ultra 9 285HX.







On the graphics side, ASUS confirms its 2025 ROG NUC is rocking up to a newly-minted mobile GeForce RTX 5080 GPU . That part features 7,680 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 memory linked to a 256-bit memory bus. Speeds (and performance) will depend on the power profile, with NVIDIA allowing for a configurable 80-150W.









Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-6400 memory (upgradeable to 96GB), 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage (upgradeable to 2TB), Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless support, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, and a fairly robust I/O with Thunderbolt 4 included. Additionally, ASUS hints at overclocking support.





