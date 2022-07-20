CATEGORIES
Porsche’s Wild 165-Inch Folding MicroLED TV Emerges From A Trapdoor And Costs A Mint

by Mark TysonWednesday, July 20, 2022, 01:23 PM EDT
An Austrian firm has launched an extravagant new 165-inch folding TV with microLED technology. C-Seed’s new TV, called the M1 165, looks great even when it isn’t turned on, thanks to the work of Porsche Design Studio. For those worried that even a folding 165-inch TV is going to take up too much room in their château, the M1 165 is designed to concertina together and stow itself away under a trapdoor when not in use.



Above, you can see a video showcasing the awesome self-deployment of the C-Seed M1 165. This is surely a living room design masterpiece, but do the TV tech specifications reach the same high standards? We have bullet pointed the key specifications below:

  • Screen resolution: 4K UHD
  • Pixel pitch: 0.9 mm
  • Max brightness: 1,000 nits
  • Contrast: 30,000:1
  • Viewing angles: 170 / 170 degrees
  • Color spectrum: 64 billion, HDR10+
  • Audio: 2 x 250W wide range speakers, 1x 700W sub
  • I/O: 5 x HDMI, 1 x HDCP 2.2, 2x USB, pre-amp. 9.2, independent sub, 1x RJ45 network
  • Power consumption: max 3.8kW, typical 1.2kW
  • Physical: 3.66 m wide, 2.06 m tall, 99 mm deep (screen). Total weight of 1,350 kg

There are some astounding specs listed above. However, with a 4K display at 165-inches in diagonal, individual pixels are nearly 1mm in size. Remember, both LG and Samsung are pushing to move premium consumers towards 8K TVs, and they are doing so mostly at much smaller screen sizes than this M1 165 model from C-Seed. Another thing is that we would like to see some more in-depth display quality / gamut stats for C-Seed’s TV. The official product page and downloadable product brief are a little light on these kinds of important image quality specifications.

To fully consider the new C-Seed M1 165 we must also poke at the thorny issue of pricing. There are several popular Porsche sports cars which you can purchase for starting prices between $120,000 to $190,000. The C-Seed M1 165 costs a staggering $400,000. But then again, none of Porsche's vehicles come with a trapdoor.

We know that approaching half a million dollars is a crazy price for a TV, but there are some smaller, cheaper options like the 137- and 107-inch versions. Another C-Seed TV with Porsche Design option is the cheaper N1 series - freestanding versions which don’t fold themselves away into a trapdoor.
