LG's Upgraded 2022 OLED TVs Shine Bright For Big Screen PC And Console Gaming
LG touts in a recent press release that the new G2 series models are in a class of their own. It describes the TVs as the next level in OLED's evolution, as the OLED evo technology in both the G2 and select C2 series deliver higher brights for ultra-realistic images with incredible clarity and detail. The G2 series will be powered by LG's new Alpha 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor. The new processor will enable the Brightness Booster technology to deliver even more brightness than ever before through improved heat dissipation and an advanced algorithm. And when it comes to OLED, we'll take any brightness gains companies like LG can muster.
There will be two new additions in 2022 to the G2 series with an 83-inch model and the world's first 97-inch model, just in case you find an 83-inch screen too small. These two models complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch models that are already available. For 2022, the G2 series has a refined look as it fits flush-to-the-wall with its Gallery Design.
LG's C2 series has one of the most diverse selection of screen sizes available. There are currently six sizes slated for 2022, that includes the world's first 42-inch OLED TV that LG says is perfect for console and PC gaming (in case that 97-inch G2 is too dang big). In addition to the 42-incher, there are 48, 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch models going to be available as well. The C2 OLED TV series will feature thinner bezels that will allow for a more immersive viewing experience.
When it comes to performance, the new LG models will sport an Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor that will leverage deep learning to enhance upscaling performance and deliver onscreen images that have a more three-dimensional quality to them by distinguishing foreground and background elements from one another. The processor will also expand on the capabilities of LG's AI Sound Pro feature and provide viewers with a more lifelike audio by making 7.1.2 surround sound possible.
The company's webOS 22 will introduce personal profiles so that users can customize their experience to their own liking. This should make finding content easier and provide for a more stress free viewing experience. Each profile can be set up quickly to provide fast access to favorite streaming services, get hand picked content recommendations, and receive real time alerts to keep up with a favorite sports team.
All the panels in the 2022 OLED lineup have been certified by global product testing agency Intertek for 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume. This allows for the screens to match colors in the original source content and deliver that same color to the screen you are viewing no matter how bright or dark displayed images may be. All are also certified flicker-free by both TUV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories, and glare free by UL.
Along with the new OLED lineup, LG also unveiled an expanded QNED TV lineup for 2022. This lineup of TVs boasts LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell technology with mini LEDs (essentially direct competitors to Samsung's QLED Neo TVs). LG says these TVs will be capable of delivering rich, accurate colors in the brightest and darkest areas of any scene. All the models from the QNED90 Series are certified for 100% color consistency so that viewers will see the same, high quality image every time, and even at different viewing angles.
LG is definitely raising the bar with its newest selection of OLED TVs, apps, and services. The addition of a gigantic 97-inch model will have many digging deep into their pockets to try and take up an entire wall in their home.