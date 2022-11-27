16 Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can’t Miss On Buds, Laptops, TVs And More
We are in full swing of the holiday shopping season, and by now most people have done their Black Friday deal scouring, gone through most of their Thanksgiving leftovers, and are ready to relax. That said, if you didn't take advantage of the deals Black Friday offered, Amazon's Cyber Monday offering is already starting to highlight some great bargains that you won't have to move more than the muscles in your digits for.
For the first item on our list we're going big. The massive 75" Samsung QLED 4K UHD Q90T Smart TV, pictured above, is an incredible TV display. With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 4K resolution, both media and gaming will look crisp and smooth. This TV also has a wide viewing angle with anti-glare coating, Quantum HDR 16X, and even 4K upscaling, if your media isn't necessarily up to crispy 4K standards. This model also supports Amazon's Alexa. Sony's QLED TV's price tag is practically a steal considering its size and feature set, at only $1,599.99, which is 48% off, saving you almost $1500 on it.
If you're more of an active type who likes to listen to music during workouts, then the Bose Sport Earbuds are for you. Owing to the pedigree in audio Bose has had for years, these headphones have incredible audio quality. They also have up to 5 hours of battery life per charge with the charging case, plus up to 2 more hours with a 15-minute quick charge. These are bluetooth headphones that work with iOS and Android up to 30 feet away. You can pick them up for 13% off the usual retail of $149, that's only $129. A great price for any Bose product if you ask us.
Next we have a great laptop for the budget conscious amongst you. The 13.3" Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 is a Chromebook with an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. For those who want a great, lightweight, on-the-go computer for quick tasks, a cost-friendly Chromebook is an excellent choice. The regular retail price of $429.99 has been cut by 25% right now, making this model only $321.12 with a savings of $108.87.
Does your holiday gift list have a big reader? Well, Amazon is still making the excellent Kindle Paperwhite products, and this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition holds nothing back in terms of features for fans of literature. It houses up to 32GB of storage, and an auto-adjusting front light on a 6.8" display. This particular edition does not have lock screen ads, and it supports wireless charging or wired charging through USB Type-C. The battery life of a single full charge is up to 10 weeks as well. You won't be able to put this thrilling device down at $60 off the usual price. You can pick this up for only $129.99 right now.
Of course, we've only shown you a fraction of some of the awesome deals we've found so far. There are more laptops, TVs, and tech devices for your holiday shopping list right here, below...
-
LG UltraGear QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor 27GL850-B - $279.99 (20% off, save $70)
-
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds - $79 (54% off, save $90.99)
-
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $299.99 (43% off, save $230)
-
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV - $399.99 (22% off, save $110)
-
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision - $749.99 (29% off, save $300)
-
Sony OLED 65 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV - $1,698 (26% off, save $601.99)
-
13” 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip - $799 (20% off, save $200)
-
15.6" Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3CZ Slim Laptop - $399.99 (38% off, save $250)
-
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earphones - $119.96 (20% off, save $29.99)
-
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb - $17.98 (67% off, save $38)
-
Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device - $34.99 (36% off, save $20)
- Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight - $69.98 (50% off, save $70)