15 Best-Selling Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Solar Generator, Sony Camera, AirPods, SSDs And More

The holiday savings continue throughout the week, with tons of amazing deals on tech still available. Check out some of the savings that can still be had if you missed out on Black Friday, or Cyber Monday.The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro 2160Wh capacity with 1X solar panel SolarSaga 200W, 3 x 2200W AC Outlets, and fast charging is ideal for home backup, emergencies, and outdoor camping. Apply a coupon at checkout forThe Sony a9 mirrorless is a highly popular professional-grade mirrorless camera, ideal for capturing sports and wildlife. Start taking amazing photos with the included 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T* FE OSS zoom lens. This outstanding mirrorless camera is on sale right now forThe Samsung T7 Shield 2TB rugged portable USB 3.2 External SSD is great for photographers, content creators and gamers on the go. Grab this super portable drive atthe Samsung 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive (400MB/sec) for $24.99 is a deal you won't want to pass by. This drive is perfect for quick transfers between computers, or for a compact way to expand storage on a low-end laptop.Don't miss out on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with AppleCare+ (2 Years) for a bundle price of $228.99 . This nets youYou can also choose to pick up a pair of AirPods (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds with lightning charging case included forBe sure to check out the rest of these great items on sale right now: