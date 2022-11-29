15 Best-Selling Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Solar Generator, Sony Camera, AirPods, SSDs And More
The holiday savings continue throughout the week, with tons of amazing deals on tech still available. Check out some of the savings that can still be had if you missed out on Black Friday, or Cyber Monday.
The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro 2160Wh capacity with 1X solar panel SolarSaga 200W, 3 x 2200W AC Outlets, and fast charging is ideal for home backup, emergencies, and outdoor camping. Apply a coupon at checkout for an incredible $500 in savings.
The Sony a9 mirrorless is a highly popular professional-grade mirrorless camera, ideal for capturing sports and wildlife. Start taking amazing photos with the included 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T* FE OSS zoom lens. This outstanding mirrorless camera is on sale right now for $5,196 at a savings of $200.
The Samsung T7 Shield 2TB rugged portable USB 3.2 External SSD is great for photographers, content creators and gamers on the go. Grab this super portable drive at 50% off for an amazing $149.99.
Likewise, at 71% off, the Samsung 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive (400MB/sec) for $24.99 is a deal you won't want to pass by. This drive is perfect for quick transfers between computers, or for a compact way to expand storage on a low-end laptop.
Don't miss out on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with AppleCare+ (2 Years) for a bundle price of $228.99. This nets you AppleCare+ essentially for free.
You can also choose to pick up a pair of AirPods (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds with lightning charging case included for 37% off for $99.
Be sure to check out the rest of these great items on sale right now:
- Anker 100W USB C Charger. Join Amazon Prime for a savings of $16.
- Echo Studio with Dolby Atmos, spatial audio processing technology, and Alexa, $159.99 for $40 in savings.
- Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision for 18% off at $859.99.
- Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB for a savings of 35% off at $246.
- Amazon Reload allows you to add funds to a Amazon gift card balance so that you can save up toward that big purchase you have been wanting.
- Prime Membership gives plenty of benefits to enjoy such as free Prime shipping, Prime Video, and much more.
- Anker USB C 7-in-1 Hub MicroSD, HDMI, Gig-E, etc. 8% off at $54.99.
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Roku voice remote for 50% off at $24.98.
- VESA Certified 8K 60Hz 4K 144Hz DP 1.4 9.8ft cable for $16.49 when you apply a 5% off coupon.