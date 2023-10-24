CATEGORIES
home News

Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900K CPU Delidding Reveals A Cool Surprise

by Zak KillianTuesday, October 24, 2023, 11:42 AM EDT
14900K delid der8auer
In case you're unfamiliar, "delidding" is the process of removing the thick metal plate attached to the top of modern CPUs. This plate is known as the "integrated heat spreader" or "IHS," and it protects the fragile silicon die of the processor from cracking when fumble-fingered users are installing their cooling apparatus. Having an IHS is normally a good thing, but ultimately it does interfere with cooling performance.

corsair cooler

This is because the silicon die that is generating heat is separate from the heat spreader, materially. Transferring large amounts of heat from one material to another is always a challenge, even with quality thermal material like the indium solder that most modern processors use. The fewer stages you have to go through when getting heat to your final cooling medium (usually air, even with water cooling), the better.

delidded processors

Your author has delidded a few dozen Intel processors over the years, but he's surely far behind champion overclocker Der8auer in that regard. The German meister of Thermal Grizzly has popped the top of numerous processors on his YouTube channel, and the latest is a Core i9-14900K. Unsurprisingly, what he found underneath is exactly the same as a 13th-generation processor.

temperatures

The surprising part is that he was able to drop the CPU's core temperatures by as much as 13ºC after delidding, even without running the processor "bare die," or missing its IHS. The overclocker himself was impressed at the gains, because with the extremely similar 12th-gen and identical 13th-gen processors, some lapping of the IHS was required to minimize the gap between the IHS and the CPU die. He didn't do any of that—he simply popped the top, cleaned off the glue, replaced Intel's solder with liquid metal thermal interface material (TIM), and put the IHS back on.

cpu contact frame

That process got him a 10º drop; the extra 2º and change came from installing a CPU contact frame that more-evenly distributes the pressure from the loading mechanism across the CPU. This prevents the IHS from bending even microscopically, and improves thermal transfer a bit. We've reported on these frames before, as it was found that 12th-gen CPUs could bend rather significantly over time.


Despite Der8auer's gains we don't recommend trying this trick for yourself, even if you've got the equipment for it. Intel's solder TIM is sufficient for keeping the Core i9-14900K cool as long as you've got the cooling hardware for it; while his peak core temperature under load before the mod was maxing out at 100ºC, right at the thermal limit, he also was doing an all-core overclock with a high core voltage of 1.385v. If you're not manually overclocking your Core i9, delidding simply isn't necessary. If you are, though, can we recommend fire insurance?
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), delidding, der8auer
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment