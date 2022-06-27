Someone Delidded AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D With 3D V-Cache And It Runs Cooler At Higher Clocks





However, the thermal conductivity of indium solder isn't as good as pure metals like aluminum, copper, and silver. So-called liquid metal thermal interface material has superior conductivity as well. For this reason, absolute mad lads like @Madness7771 on Twitter are popping the tops on chips like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D to replace the solder with liquid metal TIM to drop temperatures.





It's not quite clear why 5800X3D runs so hot, but it might be down to a poor mating between the IHS and CPU. We make that guess because Madness! managed to drop his load temperatures by some 10°C with his delid operation. That's not unusual at all for a delid, but it's a very nice improvement nonetheless.



