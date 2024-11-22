CATEGORIES
home News

Black Friday Handheld Steals: ROG Ally X $100 Off, Legion Go $200 Off And More

by Paul LillyFriday, November 22, 2024, 11:04 AM EDT
Angled view of an ASUS ROG Ally X with the ROG logo on the display.
If you've been on the fence about whether or not to buy a handheld PC gaming console, now is the time to take the leap. For one, the market has begun to flesh out with several viable alternatives to Valve's Steam Deck, which played a pivotal role in popularizing the segment. And secondly, some of the best handhelds are on sale for Black Friday.

It's not just older models, either. To wit, you can score the ASUS ROG Ally X for $699.99 at Best Buy. This is the latest version of the ROG Ally with a tweaked design and improved layout. One of the benefits of the design tweak is that ASUS was able to move away from the microSD card issue that some gamers experienced with the non-X model (ASUS ended up extended the warranty).

This is the version that has a 1TB solid state drive. There's also a 2TB model, but that one's not on sale. Otherwise, you're looking at a 7-inch display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 24GB of RAM.

We like the ROG Ally X quite a bit. So much, in fact, that we gave it our Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it last August, well before it went on sale.

ASUS ROG Ally on a lap.

If you don't care about the design tweaks and want to save some extra jingle, you can find the original ASUS ROG Ally on sale as well—it's down to $499.99 at Best Buy. Listed as a doorbuster deal, the price is $150 below the MSRP.

We also reviewed the ROG Ally and gave it high marks overall due to its strong performance, excellent display, great sound, slim design (it feels great in the hands), rapid USB-C charging, and other highlights. The specs are similar to the ROG Ally X above as well, with both sporting a 7-inch FHD 120Hz display and Ryzen Z1 Extreme horsepower.

It does have less RAM (16GB of LPDDR5-6400) and storage (512GB), but is a strong value at this price point. Also a strong value is the ASUS ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1 (non-Extreme) chip, which is on sale for $349.99 at Best Buy (save $150). Folks, that's a killer bargain.

Lenovo Legion Go on a table.

One more popular handheld is the Lenovo Legion Go, and that one's on sale as well—it's currently slashed to $549.99 at Best Buy, which amounts to a chunky $200 discount over the MSRP. But is it any good? You can check out our Lenovo Legion Go review (yes, we reviewed this one as well) for full analysis, but straight to the point, this is another handheld that's definitely worth considering (especially at the current sale price).

This is a bigger handheld with a higher resolution and faster refresh rate than the others featured here. Specifically, it has an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Like the other models here, it taps AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with eight Zen 4 CPU cores and a dozen RDNA 3 GPU cores. It also boasts 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Or, if you want to save a few more bucks, you can grab the Legion Go with a 512GB SSD on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy ($200 off).

Can't decide? Check out our handheld buying guide for detailed comparisons of these and other models.
Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Asus, Gaming, handheld gaming, legion go, rog ally x
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment