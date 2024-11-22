Black Friday Handheld Steals: ROG Ally X $100 Off, Legion Go $200 Off And More





If you've been on the fence about whether or not to buy a handheld PC gaming console, now is the time to take the leap. For one, the market has begun to flesh out with several viable alternatives to Valve's Steam Deck, which played a pivotal role in popularizing the segment. And secondly, some of the best handhelds are on sale for Black Friday.





It's not just older models, either. To wit, you can score thefor. This is the latest version of the ROG Ally with a tweaked design and improved layout. One of the benefits of the design tweak is that ASUS was able to move away from the microSD card issue that some gamers experienced with the non-X model (ASUS ended up extended the warranty ).





This is the version that has a 1TB solid state drive. There's also a 2TB model, but that one's not on sale. Otherwise, you're looking at a 7-inch display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and 24GB of RAM.





We like the ROG Ally X quite a bit. So much, in fact, that we gave it our Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it last August , well before it went on sale.













ASUS ROG Ally on sale as well—it's down to $499.99 at Best Buy. Listed as a doorbuster deal, the price is $150 below the MSRP. If you don't care about the design tweaks and want to save some extra jingle, you can find the originalon sale as well—it's down to. Listed as a doorbuster deal, the price is $150 below the MSRP.





We also reviewed the ROG Ally and gave it high marks overall due to its strong performance, excellent display, great sound, slim design (it feels great in the hands), rapid USB-C charging, and other highlights. The specs are similar to the ROG Ally X above as well, with both sporting a 7-inch FHD 120Hz display and Ryzen Z1 Extreme horsepower.





ASUS ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1 (non-Extreme) chip, which is on sale for $349.99 at Best Buy (save $150). Folks, that's a killer bargain. It does have less RAM (16GB of LPDDR5-6400) and storage (512GB), but is a strong value at this price point. Also a strong value is the(non-Extreme) chip, which is on sale for $. Folks, that's a killer bargain.













Lenovo Legion Go, and that one's on sale as well—it's currently slashed to $549.99 at Best Buy, which amounts to a chunky $200 discount over the MSRP. But is it any good? You can check out our One more popular handheld is the, and that one's on sale as well—it's currently slashed to, which amounts to a chunky $200 discount over the MSRP. But is it any good? You can check out our Lenovo Legion Go review (yes, we reviewed this one as well) for full analysis, but straight to the point, this is another handheld that's definitely worth considering (especially at the current sale price).





This is a bigger handheld with a higher resolution and faster refresh rate than the others featured here. Specifically, it has an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.





Legion Go with a 512GB SSD on sale for $499.99 at Best Buy ($200 off). Like the other models here, it taps AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with eight Zen 4 CPU cores and a dozen RDNA 3 GPU cores. It also boasts 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Or, if you want to save a few more bucks, you can grab theon sale for



