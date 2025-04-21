CATEGORIES
home News

10 Affordable Tech Device Deals You Can Save A Bundle On For Spring

by Paul LillyMonday, April 21, 2025, 11:34 AM EDT
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.
Maybe you scored an Amazon gift card for Easter, or perhaps you're just looking to bag yourself a sweet tech deal without breaking the bank. Either way, we have you covered. You can pretty much always find something on sale at Amazon, some of which are better than others. For this roundup, we focused on mostly budget-oriented items.

Of course, 'budget' is subjective. Not all of the deals here are dirt-cheap items. Compared to some higher-priced options, though, these qualify for the designation (some more so than others).

One that is pretty darn cheap, though, is Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet—it's marked down to $94.99 (save $45). It's the second-cheapest item in this deals roundup and a great option if you're just looking for an affordable slate. It features a 10.1-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, powered by an octa-core chip and 3GB of RAM. You also get a modest 32GB of built-in storage.

There are different options for this tablet, all of which are on sale. Here they are...
You can also choose from different color options. Just hit the link for the one you're interested in and then choose between Black (as linked), Lilac, and Ocean colorways.

Rear view of several Samsung Galaxy S24 FE phones in different colors, on a gray gradient background.

Switching gears from the sub-$100 sector, another nifty deal applies to Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (128GB), which is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (save $150). It's not cheap and it doesn't necessarily qualify for a 'budget' designation, but it is one of the more affordable high-end smartphone options.

Otherwise known as the Fan Edition, the Galaxy S24 FE is a less expensive variant of the regular Galaxy S24. The display size is the same at 6.7 inches, but the FE model's AMOLED display is of the LPTS variety rather than LPTO. It also has a 1080p resolution (and 120Hz refresh rate) versus 1440p on the non-FE model, and 1,900 nits of brightness versus 2,600 nits.

Other specs include an Exynos 2400e processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB (as linked above) and 256GB storage options, a 10-megapixel front camera, and three cameras on the back comprised of a 50MP wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto shooter, and 12MP ultrawide lens. LED flash and HDR support are featured here as well.

If you want more built-in storage, you can opt for the Galaxy S24 FE (256GB) for $559.99 at Amazon (save $150).

Here are the other eight affordable tech deals we found...
Tags:  deals, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment