10 Affordable Tech Device Deals You Can Save A Bundle On For Spring





Maybe you scored an Amazon gift card for Easter, or perhaps you're just looking to bag yourself a sweet tech deal without breaking the bank. Either way, we have you covered. You can pretty much always find something on sale at Amazon, some of which are better than others. For this roundup, we focused on mostly budget-oriented items.





Of course, 'budget' is subjective. Not all of the deals here are dirt-cheap items. Compared to some higher-priced options, though, these qualify for the designation (some more so than others).





Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is marked down to $94.99 (save $45). It's the second-cheapest item in this deals roundup and a great option if you're just looking for an affordable slate. It features a 10.1-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, powered by an octa-core chip and 3GB of RAM. You also get a modest 32GB of built-in storage.





There are different options for this tablet, all of which are on sale. Here they are...

You can also choose from different color options. Just hit the link for the one you're interested in and then choose between Black (as linked), Lilac, and Ocean colorways.













Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE (128GB), which is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (save $150). It's not cheap and it doesn't necessarily qualify for a 'budget' designation, but it is one of the more affordable high-end smartphone options.





Otherwise known as the Fan Edition, the Galaxy S24 FE is a less expensive variant of the regular Galaxy S24 . The display size is the same at 6.7 inches, but the FE model's AMOLED display is of the LPTS variety rather than LPTO. It also has a 1080p resolution (and 120Hz refresh rate) versus 1440p on the non-FE model, and 1,900 nits of brightness versus 2,600 nits.





Other specs include an Exynos 2400e processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB (as linked above) and 256GB storage options, a 10-megapixel front camera, and three cameras on the back comprised of a 50MP wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto shooter, and 12MP ultrawide lens. LED flash and HDR support are featured here as well.





Galaxy S24 FE (256GB) for $559.99 at Amazon (save $150). If you want more built-in storage, you can opt for thefor





