Zotac's New BIOS Update Aims To Fix Black Screen Glitch On RTX 5060 Ti
Primarily, the focus here is on black screen problems upon booting up the PC that have cropped up with these GPUs. This VBIOS update covers both the 8GB and 16GB versions of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti. According to Zotac, the cause of these problems come from using a legacy motherboard, and users are advised to not update if they are not experiencing any issues.
While users are accustomed to doing BIOS updates for motherboards, GPUs are more rarely updated in this fashion since the driver software updates (including GPU hotfixes) often cure most ailments. Flashing the BIOS should be straightforward following Zotac's guidelines, but always take precautions and read the directions carefully as problems can arise.
Zotac provides two ways to update the VBIOS, the first of which is a VBIOS Update Tool that you can download for your specific model. You can also go directly to the Download Center section on the support page for your particular GPU model, where you can find the VBIOS for your card as well.
The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB variant comes in at $429, which is one of the better priced models in the latest NVIDIA lineup for gamers to buy. DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation are the primary differentiators here from its GeForce RTX 4060 Ti predecessor, as otherwise there is only a modest performance gain. Gamers have also experienced a lack of inventory and rising prices with the more expensive GPUs in the NVIDIA family, notably the GeForce RTX 5090.
While MSRP pricing has stayed the same for Founders Edition models made by NVIDIA, most third party models often have a significant markup over the base price. This, together with slight issues like black screens that may occur, leave gamers with a bit of uneasiness as they navigate the GPU landscape when buying a new product.