CATEGORIES
home News

Zotac Teases GeForce RTX 5060 Solo With A Single Fan For Compact Gaming PCs

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, April 16, 2025, 10:38 AM EDT
zotac 5060
A new wave of GPUs is upon us, and this time it's the more affordable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 family of products. One GPU in particular has caught our attention with its small, form-fitting size that may make small form factor (SFF) PC enthusiasts happy. The Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 Solo brings the Blackwell architecture to a lower price point, and a much smaller footprint. 

It's approved by NVIDIA as SFF-build friendly, and is a diminutive 2-slot GPU. At only 8.7 inches long, it can also slot into various small PCs. The larger GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5090 can be notoriously large, with the exception of the Founders Edition model, which also packs a 2-slot size.

The RTX 5060 is expected to come with 8GB of VRAM, but it's of the speedy GDDR7 variety. This GPU also features a standard 8-pin power connector, so it's a more straightforward approach than the larger GPUs. 

zotac solo

Living up to its 'Solo' designation, Zotac's diminutive take on the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti features just a single cooling fan. NVIDIA's RTX 50 series GPUs have been efficient overall, so we're optimistic that a single fan will suffice. One big boost the RTX 5060 will get over the RTX 4060 will be in DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation. In titles that support it, frames will be higher and the GPU will be able to handle games at a smoother level than its predecessors. 

Unfortunately, gamers are not only looking towards DLSS as the primary metrics for GPUs nowadays. The RTX 5060 may end up only a minor upgrade over the previous version when DLSS 4 is removed from the picture, though it depends on the title. While a sub-$300 price point is good on paper, GPUs have also not respected their MSRPs this year with pricing being driven perpetually upward. 

A small GPU with DLSS 4 can bring many gamers into the modern era, however, and we're hoping availability will be better with these more affordable products. The RTX 5060 Ti will come in both an 8GB and 16GB model, as opposed to the RTX 5060's 8GB. While even 1080p titles can saturate that VRAM level, it appears as though NVIDIA has to make some compromises with the cost and specs that it is able to offer. 

gigabyte 5060

According to Videocardz, the RTX 5060 Solo will be released in May. The site also spotted a low-profile Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 OC Low Profile 8G model. The RTX 5060 is a great pairing for small-form factor builds due to its 145W TDP and ability to perform well without too much thermal overhead. While these may be useful GPUs for many, most gamers are focused on the price and availability of any new GPU in 2025 due to the current market. 
Tags:  Nvidia, SFF, Gigabyte, Zotac, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5060, geforce rtx 5060 ti
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment