Zotac Sets The Record Straight On Supposed GeForce RTX 5090 Leak

by Paul LillyTuesday, October 22, 2024, 08:40 AM EDT
Zotac GeForce graphics card on a green gradient background.
There's a lot of excitement surrounding NVIDIA's next halo GPU for consumers, the GeForce RTX 5090, and for good reason—the flagship SKU is reportedly a beast, if the leaks and rumors are any indication. So it's no wonder that a video purportedly showing a Zotac-brand GeForce RTX 5090 booting in a test environment went viral. The problem is, it's not actually a next-gen card, or so Zotac says.

"Over the last two days, we have noticed inaccurate speculation circulating regarding a rumored new graphics card product allegedly being manufactured by Zotac. We wish to seize this opportunity to provide clarification that the product showcased in the associated video source is, in fact, an existing product currently in production known as the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid," Zotac said in a statement posted to its website.

"The video that has gone viral online pertains to an internal training recording of a trial production run at our facility in Indonesia, intended to test the performance of newly installed production equipments. We reserve our right to claim against any unfounded speculation," Zotac adds.

A Zotac graphics card being tested in an Indonesian factory.

Zotac is referring to a fuzzy video that was posted to China's Bilibili forum. The only thing that was truly clear from the video was that we were looking at a large graphics card with a custom three-fan cooling solution, which obviously doesn't narrow things down much. According to the video's description, it showed a trial production of a graphics card as Zotac has since confirmed, but supposedly of an upcoming GeForce RTX 5090, which Zotac refutes

The video drew suspicion from the get-go, and notably from X/Twitter leaker MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang), who stated on the social media site that it's not a 5090, but in fact a GeForce RTX Ti Super Solid. He added, "RTX5090 is only in the QS stage now and can't be in the production line."

That was before Zotac issued an official statement. The post also came with some intrigue, as MEGAsizeGPU deleted it from X/Twitter shortly after posting it. On hindsight, it may have been at the request of Zotac, which was preparing a statement, though we can only speculate.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too terribly long before the GeForce RTX 5090 becomes official, thus putting an end to the barrage of leaks and rumors (one of which dubiously claimed the 5090 will bring with it a massive price increase, which a prominent leaker labeled as fake). NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver a keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, and it's widely expected that we'll see a next-gen GeForce unveiling during or around that time.
