Alleged GeForce RTX 5090 Seen Booting In Indonesian Factory Test Run But Is It Real?
A supposed testing environment of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 has allegedly been leaked, from a factory in Indonesia. The RTX 5090 is rumored to be a ground-stomping beast of a GPU, with 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM at a 512-bit memory bus. Together with a potential 600-watt TDP, this seems like the perfect hybrid between a gaming and productivity powerhouse.
There appears to be a problem with the legitimacy of the video, however. MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed_-Wang) on X/Twitter has stated that it is more likely a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Solid OC 16GB, and not the 50 series GPU. The notable leaker says the GeForce RTX 5090 is still in the QS qualification phase and not yet in production. NVIDIA partners will often use similar air coolers across different models of GPUs in the lineup, so without more detailed photos it is difficult to assess.
From a blurry glance, it does not look significantly different than the air cooler designs on the GeForce RTX 4090. The current flagship has already had some rather large coolers, so the new offering may not be much larger. Newer cooling designs or other innovations would be welcomed if the 600-watt TDP rings true to keep it thermally in check, however.