Alleged GeForce RTX 5090 Seen Booting In Indonesian Factory Test Run But Is It Real?

There's more intrigue, though. MEGAsizeGPU has since deleted the post on X/Twitter that essentially called the video a fake. So your guess is as good as ours.



A video on Bilibili shows testing of what could be an RTX 5090







The Factories being in Indonesia may be due to U.S restrictions on import into China , but the important thing here is the showcase of the potential GeForce RTX 5090. The GPU brand is from Zotac, which is a third party add-in-board partner, or AIB. Due to the AI arms race between worldwide countries, tougher restrictions have been placed on powerful GPUs. While most will fall under NVIDIA's data center lineup, the current GeForce RTX 4090 is powerful enough that has met the guidelines for restriction. Likewise, an even more potent GeForce RTX 5090 will surely also have the same issue.

The Blackwell GeForce RTX 5090 should also have as many as 21,760 shader units, eclipsing the 16,384 of the Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4090. While pricing for the GeForce RTX 5090 is still unknown, at least a small price increase over the GeForce RTX 4090 should be expected. Reports of significantly higher pricing has not been deemed authentic, but remains unpredictable.

The factory video on Bilibili gives us an interesting look at a possible GeForce RTX 5090, if that's indeed what it is. We are still months away from release, so there is still time for NVIDIA to finish its testing. A potential announcement should come at CES 2025 in January , where the NVIDIA CEO will be the keynote speaker. A launch should come soon after if history is any indication.

From a blurry glance, it does not look significantly different than the air cooler designs on the GeForce RTX 4090. The current flagship has already had some rather large coolers, so the new offering may not be much larger. Newer cooling designs or other innovations would be welcomed if the 600-watt TDP rings true to keep it thermally in check, however.