Zoom Remote Code Execution Security Vulnerability Found For Windows And MacOS





With everyone using Zoom for both work and school, a vulnerability in the software can be especially concerning. This week, researchers competing in a zero-day hunting competition found a bug in Zoom that allowed them to remotely execute code without any necessary action from the target. This find netted the researchers a sum of cash and the concern of Zoom customers everywhere.

Pwn2Own is a zero-day hunting contest organized by the Zero Day Initiative, which brings white hat hackers together to make software better by finding vulnerabilities. The multi-day event uncovered many issues in software, but the most interesting one that could have the most impact is with Zoom.

We're still confirming the details of the #Zoom exploit with Daan and Thijs, but here's a better gif of the bug in action. #Pwn2Own #PopCalc pic.twitter.com/nIdTwik9aW — Zero Day Initiative (@thezdi) April 7, 2021

As shown in the tweet above, all an attacker has to do is call a target and wait to get remote code execution , as shown by the calculator launching. Purportedly this uses a three-bug attack chain that causes the RCE, but it is unknown what exactly was happening behind the scenes. This finding led the researchers to get a $20,000 prize for their work and a pat on the back from Zoom.