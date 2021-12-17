NSO Zero-Click Malware Pwns Your iPhone With A Virtual CPU Encoded In Y2K Image Tech





If you're a technology enthusiast, you've probably heard of "one-click" malware. This is pretty scary stuff in its own right: one click of a carefully-crafted link in an e-mail or other text message, and you're infected. One-click malware has been around a long time, but there's something even worse these days. It's zero-click malware and that's exactly what the NSO Group's "FORCEDENTRY" exploit was.

FORCEDENTRY is likely the exploit used to attack the iPhones of nine US State Department employees in Uganda. It also seems like it was already in use during the global Pegasus spyware campaign earlier this year. The specific hole that the exploit used has been closed thanks to an Apple update in September, but details of exactly how the exploit worked are only just now coming to light thanks to a blog post from Google's Project Zero. Even if you're not an iPhone user, strap on your helmet, because this one's about to head into the weeds.





Microsoft has described NSO Group as cyber-mercenaries.





Constructing a NAND gate from AND and NOR gates. Image: Project Zero Constructing a NAND gate from AND and NOR gates. Image: Project Zero





The way you get around this is by exploiting a plain-jane buffer overflow vulnerability in the open-source Xpdf library that Apple uses to decode PDFs. This buffer overflow is the crux of the exploit, but it's not the clever part. After performing the buffer overflow, the JBIG2 stream is free to write to arbitrary memory. Using the binary operations built into the JBIG2 format, the hackers construct a small virtual CPU in the phone's memory, and then use that to escape Apple's sandbox and pwn the phone.