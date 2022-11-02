Zen 4 Delidding Hints At A Big Bandwidth Bump For Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs

This information originates with Tom Wassick, who does semiconductor packaging stuff for IBM, although he posted the news on his personal Twitter account and not as an IBM employee. After delidding his Ryzen 5 7600X and removing the thermal interface material, he noted that there appear to be more Through-Silicon Via (TSV) columns, "including at least 2 much larger and denser arrays." That implies that AMD designed the Zen 4 CCD to be more optimized for the installation of 3D V-Cache, with greater throughput between the cache die and the compute die.





Tom also notes that he observes a reduction in TSV pitch, or the spacing between the connections. In combination with expanded size, we're likely looking at significantly improved transfer rates between the CCD and the cache die. That lines up neatly with earlier rumors that implied that the Ryzen 7000 series sees a greater gain from the application of 3D V-Cache than the Ryzen 5000 series did.







Der8auer's 7600X unexpectedly had two CCDs underneath, but one was nonfunctional.