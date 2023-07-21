This Zelda-Themed Switch OLED Game Console For $40 Off Is An Awesome Deal





Nintendo has been bullish on its Switch console in light of rumors that there could finally be a more powerful Switch 2 or Switch Pro on the horizon. Rather than talk about next-gen plans, Nintendo's recently stated goal is to "not only put one system in every home, but several in every home, or even one for every person." Point being, don't be hesitant to pull the trigger on on a Switch, especially if you find a deal that's too good to pass up.





Nintendo Switch - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition for $319.99 on Amazon. That's $40 below the regular sticker price (11% off) and since Nintendo is not all that prone to discounting its hardware, there has to be a catch, right? There is, but it's one you might be able to live with—this is a "Renewed Premium" console. Such is the case on thisfor. That's $40 below the regular sticker price (11% off) and since Nintendo is not all that prone to discounting its hardware, there has to be a catch, right? There is, but it's one you might be able to live with—this is a "Renewed Premium" console.





That means it's refurbished, albeit to Amazon's highest standard. According to Amazon, you can expect a "like-new experience" with a one-year warranty to boot, which is the same as if buying brand new.







"This Renewed Premium product is shipped and sold by Amazon and has been certified by Amazon to work and look like new. With at least 90% battery capacity, it comes in branded packaging and with all original accessories. Every Renewed Premium product is backed by a full year warranty and technical support," Amazon explains.













Additionally, Amazon's Renewed Premium program gives you a full year to receive a replacement or refund "if you are not satisfied," presumably even if nothing is wrong with the console. That's a pretty generous return policy.





The Switch OLED is the latest version of the Switch console. As the name plainly states, it boasts an OLED screen. Compared to the original Switch , it also features a bigger display (7 inches versus 6.2 inches) thanks to a smaller bezel, twice the built-in storage (64GB versus 32GB), and a much better kickstand.





Note that despite the theme, the Tears of the Kingdom game does not come with this console (same goes if buying new instead of renewed). However, it at least looks great with the Zelda theme applied to the Joy-Con controllers, dock, and the console itself.





So there you have it—a sweet deal on a sweet looking console, with a lengthy return period. Here are some related items you can apply the $40 savings toward...







