A Skillful Zelda Player Discovered This Stunning Breath Of The Wild Secret
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out in 2017 but there is still apparently more to explore in the game over five years later. There continue to be a few secrets, especially for those who like to push games to their limits. A gaming YouTube channel recently posted a way for players to explore an inaccessible area in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
It is typically difficult to explore outside of the game’s map. Players who are able to reach these forbidden areas will either fall through the map or experience game-breaking glitches. Most players therefore content themselves with traversing the already very large available area.
However, there does appear to be at least one explorable area beyond the map’s boundaries. According to the YouTube channel “Gaming Reinvented,” players can explore a plateau near the Tabantha Tower. This area is technically outside of the map, but enemies will spawn both during the day and night and players will also be able to summon their horse and Master Cycle Zero. There is little one can do besides run around the area and smash a few extra enemies. Nevertheless, it is a fun surprise for players who like to push the boundaries of video game maps.
“Gaming Reinvented” specializes in content where it tests out glitches and enjoy stretching the limits of video games. It has a ton of videos that feature The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It also features a few videos that showcase glitches in other Nintendo games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and WarioWare: Get It Together!
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is purportedly in the works and should be released in early 2023 on the Nintendo Switch. Very little is otherwise known about the game and even its subtitle is a mystery. Nintendo spokesperson Bill Trinen remarked in 2021 that the subtitle shall remain a secret because “those subtitles… start to give little bits of hints about maybe what's going to happen.” Trinen further noted that upcoming showcases will demonstrate “where this game stands on its own and what makes it so unique.” E3 2022 has been canceled, but it is possible that Nintendo will host its own Direct where they spill more details about the game.
Top image courtesy of Nintendo.
