YouTube Shorts Gets A Huge Veo 3 AI Upgrade To Rival TikTok And CapCut

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 19, 2025, 11:48 AM EDT
YouTube Shorts is set to shake things up (for better or worse) with the upcoming integration of Google's advanced AI video and audio generator, Veo 3—for free, no less. Announced by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan at the Cannes Lions advertising and creative communications event, this new Shorts feature democratizes access to sophisticated AI video creation tools, potentially reshaping how short-form video content is created and challenging dominant platforms like TikTok.

Veo 3, a product out of Google's DeepMind skunkworks, has already been praised for its ability to generate realistic video and synchronized audio from simple text prompts in a single pass. Up till now, Veo 3 has been reserved for premium Gemini Ultra subscribers (priced at $250/month) or limited access through Gemini Pro. But now, its no-cost inclusion in YouTube Shorts later this summer is anticipated to be a game-changer for content creators everywhere.

Let that sink it a bit. Without cost as a barrier, Veo 3 in Shorts will give users/content creators new abilities to create videos with seemingly higher-end production values without the need for expensive hardware and editing software, or technical expertise. It's quite likely that the upcoming deluge of AI-generated content will establish YouTube Shorts as a hub for AI-driven video over the competition.

That said, the rapid advancement of AI in content creation also highlights important considerations. Concerns have been raised regarding the potential for an increase in "AI slop," which means diluted content quality that contain inaccurate informational videos, uninspired AI-generated video made with the sole intent of ad revenue, or worse. Furthermore, the ethical implications of deepfaking celebrities and existing creators using Veo 3 are being addressed; Google is actively partnering with talent agencies to develop tools for likeness control.

Another critical point of discussion revolves around the impact on established creators within YouTube's Partner Program. The proliferation of AI-generated content could potentially affect their earnings and viewership.

Despite these challenges, the free rollout of Veo 3 in YouTube Shorts is set to put it ahead in the highly competitive short-form video market. Sure,  Veo 3 videos are typically generated in eight-second segments and may sometimes lack perfect continuity, and we can definitely count on more low-quality content than good being made, but this is our new future. What do you think? Is Veo 3-infused Shorts an upgrade or not?
Tags:  YouTube, AI, (nasdaq:goog), tiktok, youtube-shorts, veo-3
