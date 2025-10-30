CATEGORIES
home News

YouTube Rolls Out Automatic AI Upscaling For Low Quality Videos And More Features

by Aaron LeongThursday, October 30, 2025, 10:23 AM EDT
hero youtube office
With streaming content being watched on bigger displays than ever before, Google wants to ensure that older, lower-resolution videos (think 480p and 720p) don't look janky on your fancy new 4K TV. YouTube is rolling out a suite of creator tools to address that and chief among them is the use of AI to breathe new life into its vast archive of low-resolution videos. 

super resolution1
YouTube Super Resolution

Mountain View's new Super Resolution feature is designed to automatically upscale older clips, initially converting videos uploaded below 1080p from standard definition (SD) to high-definition (HD), with plans to eventually support 4K upscaling, believe it or not. This announcement spotlights Google's response to TVs becoming YouTube's fastest-growing viewing surface; what looks passable on a phone screen can be a pixelated mess on a 50-inch smart TV

This feature rollout does come with careful assurances for creators who might fear AI is taking liberties with their work, a concern that previously surfaced with automated enhancements on YouTube Shorts. YouTube states that creators will retain complete control, with their original files and resolutions kept intact, and that there's an option to opt-out of the AI enhancement. Viewers, too, have a choice: the "super resolution" label will be visible in the quality settings, allowing them to switch back to the original resolution if they prefer. 

youtube flip1
Channel pages redesign

YouTube is also tweaking how content is packaged and discovered on the TV interface. The maximum file size limit for video thumbnails is being dramatically expanded from 2MB to a massive 50MB, enabling creators to upload 4K-resolution thumbnails that will look at home on large displays.

Channel pages are also receiving a makeover with immersive previews on the homepage, allowing viewers to fluidly browse and flip through their favorite creators in a manner that feels more akin to traditional channel surfing.

Discovery is being refined, too -- when a viewer performs a search from a creator's channel page, that channel's videos will now be prioritized at the top of the results.

Finally, in a bid to tap into the booming shopping trend, new features include scannable QR codes in tagged videos that instantly open product pages on a viewer's phone. Prior to this, creators were only able to deploy QR codes manually or via third-party services.
Tags:  YouTube, Videos, AI, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment