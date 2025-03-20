YouTube Responds To Complaints Of Blurry Videos On iPhone, Fix Incoming
TeamYouTube's Camila has now indicated that the video platform is aware of the issue and has listed some of the problems users might experience. On its community page, it restated the common issues that users have complained about, like YouTube streaming at low quality (144p or 360p), buffering when moving to a higher resolution, and the devices that might be affected by the issue. YouTube listed "iOS mobile, desktop, or Smart TV" as the devices likely experiencing this challenge, suggesting that Android smartphones might not be affected.
It's not much help in the short term, but YouTube assures users that it is working to address these issues. Unforutnately, the social video platform did not disclose a particular date when the issue will be resolved.