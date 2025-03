YouTube Responds To Complaints Of Blurry Videos On iPhone, Fix Incoming

Thousands of users on the YouTube community page complain that when watching videos and Shorts on YouTube, it displays in abnormally-low resolution, such as at 144p or 360p, and that videos keep buffering when attempting to move to a higher resolution. They further point out that all this happens even with a strong internet connection , on devices that should be well able to handle the load.





More than ten-thousand users have complained to YouTube about an irritating problem where YouTube videos play in poor quality. Perhaps you're an iPhone user and are facing this issue yourself. Maybe you've adjusted your internet settings repeatedly or tried other troubleshooting methods, but the issue remains unresolved. Well, don't waste your time: Youtube has acknowledged the issue and has promised to resolve it.TeamYouTube's Camila has now indicated that the video platform is aware of the issue and has listed some of the problems users might experience. On its community page, it restated the common issues that users have complained about, like YouTube streaming at low quality (144p or 360p), buffering when moving to a higher resolution, and the devices that might be affected by the issue. YouTube listed "iOS mobile, desktop, or Smart TV " as the devices likely experiencing this challenge, suggesting that Android smartphones might not be affected.It's not much help in the short term, but YouTube assures users that it is working to address these issues. Unforutnately, the social video platform did not disclose a particular date when the issue will be resolved.