YouTube Warns Users To Stay Vigilant As It Investigates Account Hijacking Campaign

You get email from "no-reply@youtube" Links to private video from "YouTube Creators" Video tells you to check description Description has "policy link" + special code Takes you to fake DocuSign page Page is blurry, asks for code input Tries to download malicious .exe file









One obvious red flag in this instance is the misspelling of "Crearors" in the email. Typos are somewhat common in phishing emails, though that's not always the case.





A typo can also be easy to overlook if the sender appears to be legit. Additionally, YouTube (through its TeamYouTube account on X/Twitter) warns that it's seeing reports (plural) of phishing attempts like this one, with no-reply@youtube.com ostensibly appearing as the sender.

⚠️ Heads up: we’re seeing reports of a phishing attempt showing no-reply@youtube.com as the sender



Be cautious & don’t download/access any file if you get this email (see below)



More info here: https://t.co/BSu1FTYysL

While our teams investigate, try these tips to stay safe… https://t.co/nkoO7EUoaR — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 14, 2025

"Be cautious & don't download/access any file you get this email," YouTube warns, in reference to the email posted by @vidIQ. It also points users to a couple of support articles as "our teams investigate" the account hijacking campaign.





One of the support articles highlights three golden rules, starting with "Slow it down." As YouTube rightfully points out, scammers often attempt to create a sense of urgency—it's easier to trip someone up this way.





The second golden rule is to "spot check," meaning you should always double check the details of the supposed alert and see if the messaging makes sense. And finally, "Stop! Don't send," with regards to providing payment or personal information.



