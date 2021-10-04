CATEGORIES
home News
by Tim SweezyMonday, October 04, 2021, 10:19 AM EDT

Google Makes It Easier To Resume YouTube Videos Started From Your Phone

YouTube

Google has added a mini-player on the web that will now allow you to quickly “Continue watching” YouTube videos originally started from your phone and other devices. With the new feature you can quickly get back to the video you were watching when mom called to see how you were doing.

All you need to do is open YouTube on the web and the previous video will display in the bottom-right corner. It will be cued to a second or so before you paused and will display “Continue watching” instead of the video title. If you tap on the play button the video will automatically start in the shrunken down view. If you want to go to the full page view it is just a click away.

YouTube

This feature will also be available on YouTube for Android TV and presumably other television sets. However, it does not seem to function for YouTube mobile apps.

This will most definitely be a time saver for those who enjoy watching YouTube on their phones and other portable media devices. You do need to be mindful that you must be logged in to the same Google account for the history to sync. This neat function will also make it faster to resume than from the current method of visiting the “Library” or “History” section.

Are you someone who consumes YouTube on the go? Will you be utilizing this new function? Let us know down in the comments.

Tags:  Google, YouTube, (nasdaq:goog)

