Yoniq Portal Handheld Puts A Screen Inside A PS2 Controller

The retro gaming handheld market has seen countless reimaginations of classic ergonomics, but hardware newcomer Yoniq turned heads at Gamescom 2026 by building a portable display and console into the iconic shape of a PlayStation 2 DualShock controller.
Relatively new hardware brand Yoniq showcased a working prototype of its upcoming handheld, the Yoniq Portal, that no doubt stopped countless showgoers at the trade show. Rather than adopting your typical standard rectangular handheld layout, the Portal takes a Sony PS2 gamepad, splits it down the middle, and inserts a 4.5-inch display between the two control halves.
As you can see, the design remains faithful to 2000s PlayStation, featuring the directional pads of the era, dual analog thumbsticks, bulky shoulder bumpers, and classic button glyphs set into DualShock-style sculpted hand grips. The screen itself (no info on things like display type, max brightness, or refresh rate) is angled slightly toward the player to improve viewing during gaming sessions. Flanking the display, Yoniq added dedicated menu navigation buttons that rest alongside Start and Select. Additional connectivity features include bottom-mounted charging ports, physical volume adjustments, and external storage expansion slots for local game media.
Software integration relies on PantasOS, Yoniq’s proprietary gaming-centered operating
system. Early hands-on previews suggest PantasOS
operates as a customized interface layer built over an Android core,
aimed at centralizing launcher tools, emulator management, and cloud
syncing services.
On-site demos at Gamescom showed the prototype running World Soccer: Winning Eleven 8 (a.k.a. Pro Evolution Soccer 4), indicating a focus on mid-2000s emulation capabilities. Official promo material for the Portal build lists several broad features, including "handheld optimized performance," "AI performance scheduling," "cross-platform cloud connectivity," and "professional gamepad adjustment," so there's that.
Still, it's good to see working (and apparently production-ready) units of the Portal at the show, because prior to this, all everyone had to go by (and trust) were AI-generated concepts on the company’s website. For what it's worth, Yoniq reps report that they now have access to established manufacturing infrastructure in China.
While Yoniq has not yet released exact processor specifications, memory options, battery capacity ratings, or official retail pricing, a launch countdown on the manufacturer's website points toward an early 2027 release.