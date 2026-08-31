Yoniq Portal Handheld Puts A Screen Inside A PS2 Controller

The Yoniq Portal featured at Gamescom 2026 - Image: Yoniq

As you can see, the design remains faithful to 2000s PlayStation, featuring the directional pads of the era, dual analog thumbsticks, bulky shoulder bumpers, and classic button glyphs set into DualShock-style sculpted hand grips. The screen itself (no info on things like display type, max brightness, or refresh rate) is angled slightly toward the player to improve viewing during gaming sessions. Flanking the display, Yoniq added dedicated menu navigation buttons that rest alongside Start and Select. Additional connectivity features include bottom-mounted charging ports, physical volume adjustments, and external storage expansion slots for local game media.





The Portal was shown alongside its Duo handheld - Image: Yoniq



Software integration relies on PantasOS, Yoniq’s proprietary gaming-centered operating system. Early hands-on previews suggest PantasOS operates as a customized interface layer built over an Android core, aimed at centralizing launcher tools, emulator management, and cloud syncing services.



