Yes, You Can Turn NVIDIA's CMP 50HX Miner GPU Into A Gaming Card But Should You?





The hardware limitations are only the introductory offer on the subsequent headaches that encroach the brave souls taking this task on. The software side is even more limited, and with good reason. NVIDIA wants to make sure each of its products are being used for its intended purpose, not to cross paths in the market place.



The adventuring tinkerer will find a custom BIOS for this purpose, which will have to be modified. The driver software that gamers are so used to downloading and have it work flawlessly from NVIDIA's GeForce Experience, will not be the case here. Gamers will have to scrounge around for modified driver software that may, or may not, even work correctly.



Given that the great GPU shortage is well behind us, this experiment is merely for entertainment. Most gamers are better off purchasing a more entry level new generation GPU, which will likely have more performance. Best of all, it will also come with a lot less headaches and hurdles to overcome.



The NVIDIA CMP 50HX GPU has the TU102 GPU with 3,584 CUDA cores and 10GB of VRAM, which places it near the higher end of the GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs from that era. It has a few serious problems for enterprising gamers, however. It does not have the usual display outputs for monitors, since it was meant to run headless in mining operations.There are also some interesting limitations attached to this GPU, such as lower power and only four PCIe lanes. This makes total sense when it's being utilized in its intended role of mining, since the hash rate and efficiency are the main focus. When it comes to gaming, these limitations spell a serious decrease in usability and performance.