Yes, You Can Turn NVIDIA's CMP 50HX Miner GPU Into A Gaming Card But Should You?
Today we'll have to visit a dark, dark place for gamers. No, we're not talking about the gloomy scenes in Alan Wake 2. Remember the great graphics card shortage that happened just a few years ago due in part to the mining craze? That's the type of nightmarish scenario that keeps gamers on their toes, looking around the corner for any indication it may happen again.
Don't worry, crypto mining is a sleeping beauty (or beast depending on your viewpoint), for now. However, something even more bizarre has happened, with Sfdx Show turning the NVIDIA CMP 50HX mining GPU into a gaming card. If we revisit the NVIDIA product stack for the era of shortages, we'll remember that NVIDIA made some interesting moves with GPUs.
It had lower hash rate models of its gaming products, to dissuade miners from taking the loot from ordinary users. NVIDIA also made mining only versions of its graphics cards, which were never intended for gamers to use.
