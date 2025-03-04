Xiaomi's Magnetic Lens Attachment Turns Phones Into A Proper Handheld Camera

As smartphone makers struggle to find the "next" innovation, something to put their phones on the map, along comes Xiaomi with a crazy-yet-not-crazy concept phone incorporating a magnetic dock in the back that allows owners to quickly attach different camera lenses. A demo phone complete with a double-Gauss lens with a M4/3 sensor has become the talk of the show at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.
Xiaomi's track record with industry-leading phone cameras like the Xiaomi 15 series no doubt makes this bit of news somewhat unsurprising. For some time now, the company has been quite laser-focused on creating photography/videography-centered flagships
. With the 15 Ultra
, for example, not only does it possess one of the best imaging packages on sale today, customers could also opt for the Photography Kit, which is an add-on case with a proper camera grip in the rear, a supplementary 2,000mAh battery, and physical camera controls.
Going one further, Xiaomi is showing off a concept at MWC '25 that slaps a magnetic dock that can accept hot-swappable lenses. The contact points on the magnetic ring—looking almost
like it could be adaptable for Qi2 double-duty—handles data as well as power for the lens(es). Called the Xiaomi Modular Optical System (XMOS), the prototype is a donor Xiaomi 15
paired with a detachable 35-mm f/1.4 lens. The lens is a 100 megapixel Light Fusion X micro four-thirds lens, whereby the optics and tuning were optimized to fit the pancake lens-type body.
The lens itself has an autofocus motor (powered by the phone) as well as a physical focusing ring for extra control.
Xiaomi says that the system is plug-and-play, and it no doubt gives users the ability to capture images (and video) like a traditional handheld camera. When attached, the phone automatically switches from its on-board cameras to the accessory lens. Capture files can be unloaded to Xiaomi AISP—which is the firm's own AI-powered image processing system—to improve color, sharpness, and exposure.
Currently, the company has no plans
on when this could/will go into production and if so, how much it will cost. Obviously, besides the lens, specific phones will have to be offered with the magnetic ring, potentially limiting its availability to a wider audience. Nonetheless, XMOS is the kind of forward-thinking, yet practical phone innovation we need.