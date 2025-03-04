Xiaomi's Magnetic Lens Attachment Turns Phones Into A Proper Handheld Camera





As smartphone makers struggle to find the "next" innovation, something to put their phones on the map, along comes Xiaomi with a crazy-yet-not-crazy concept phone incorporating a magnetic dock in the back that allows owners to quickly attach different camera lenses. A demo phone complete with a double-Gauss lens with a M4/3 sensor has become the talk of the show at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.









Xiaomi's track record with industry-leading phone cameras like the Xiaomi 15 series no doubt makes this bit of news somewhat unsurprising. For some time now, the company has been quite laser-focused on creating photography/videography-centered flagships . With the 15 Ultra , for example, not only does it possess one of the best imaging packages on sale today, customers could also opt for the Photography Kit, which is an add-on case with a proper camera grip in the rear, a supplementary 2,000mAh battery, and physical camera controls.













Going one further, Xiaomi is showing off a concept at MWC '25 that slaps a magnetic dock that can accept hot-swappable lenses. The contact points on the magnetic ring—looking almost like it could be adaptable for Qi2 double-duty—handles data as well as power for the lens(es). Called the Xiaomi Modular Optical System (XMOS), the prototype is a donor Xiaomi 15 paired with a detachable 35-mm f/1.4 lens. The lens is a 100 megapixel Light Fusion X micro four-thirds lens, whereby the optics and tuning were optimized to fit the pancake lens-type body.





The lens itself has an autofocus motor (powered by the phone) as well as a physical focusing ring for extra control.













Xiaomi says that the system is plug-and-play, and it no doubt gives users the ability to capture images (and video) like a traditional handheld camera. When attached, the phone automatically switches from its on-board cameras to the accessory lens. Capture files can be unloaded to Xiaomi AISP—which is the firm's own AI-powered image processing system—to improve color, sharpness, and exposure.



