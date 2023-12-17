Xiaomi POCO X6 Pro 5G Breaks Cover At The FCC With RAM, Storage, Charging Specs
Xiaomi has been somewhat secretive regarding the POCO X6 Pro 5G, but some details have been exposed in a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, which hints at bits like RAM, storage and charging. Crucial information like CPU and camera packages are still under wraps, but the FCC certification might have some clues for us in that regard as well.
Xiaomi's POCO series of smartphones are fan favorites, known for offering a solid blend of performance and value with unique designs and colorways. It seems the global launch for the latest POCO X6 Pro 5G is imminent, considering that it's been making the rounds, initially in Thailand's and India's certification sites (NBTC and BIS respectively), and now the FCC.
On the FCC website, the phone is listed under model 2311DRK48G ('G' standing for global variant). One standout feature is that the phone will possess 67W rapid charging support. Two memory/internal storage combos will also be available, namely 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. Both will have NFC, a solid suite of connectivity options, and run Xiaomi's all-new HyperOS 1.0. It's an Android 14-based replacement for the aging MIUI operating system, that's expected to be used in a greater range of Xiaomi products beyond just phones and tablets.
Details for the chipset and cameras were not part of the listing, but there's a strong possibility that the recently launched Redmi K70e, which is the brand-cousin to Xiaomi, are the same phones. That device goes by model number 2311DRK48C ('C' standing for Chinese variant), so it's safe to say that the POCO X6 and K70 are pretty much identical, therefore will likely share very similar, if not the same internals. The Redmi is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra that's expected to bring some generative-AI capabilities in the same vein as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Imaging is fronted by a 64MP OIS primary, 8MP UWA, 2MP macro (this is still a thing?), and a 16MP selfie cam. The K70e also has a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED with an 1,800 nit maximum.