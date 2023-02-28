Xiaomi 13 Pro Phone Arrives With Large 1-Inch Camera Sensor And Crazy Fast Charging
At MWC 2023 today, Xiaomi announced that its flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone would be coming to additional markets to challenge leaders in the space, like Samsung and Apple. The Xiaomi 13 Pro (and Xiaomi 13) had previously been released in China and has specifications and a feature set that stand-out in a number of key ways versus other current top-of-the-line smartphones.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro has earned an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It features a WQHD+ (native resolution 3200x1440) 6.73” AMOLED 3D-Curved display, with 20:9 aspect ratio, 1900 nits peak brightness, and Adaptive Sync Pro that supports dynamic refresh rates from 1 - 120Hz. The touch sampling rate on the display is up to 240Hz for quick response to touch input, and under-screen fingerprint and AI Face Unlock sensors are also present, along with a 32MP in-display selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and 89.6° FOV. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also outfitted Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers.
Powering the device is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired to 12GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, and either 256GB or 512GB of fast UFS 4.0 storage.
All of that sounds well and good, and is in-line with some other Android flagships, but the Xiaomi 13 Pro’s charging capabilities and camera setup are a different story. The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 4,820mAh battery that can charge in a blisteringly fast 19 minutes in “Boost mode” and 24 minutes in “Standard” mode while using the included Smart 120W HyperCharge USB-C charger. In addition, the phone also supports 50W wireless turbo charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
The rear camera array is also class leading. Xiaomi collaborated with Leica for the optics and color science, and the main camera features a large 1” IMX989 sensor – similar in size to some prosumer standalone camera. Leica is legendary in the camera business for their image quality, color science and film simulations, and the large sensor will ultimately translate to increased image quality and dynamic range. At similar resolutions, larger camera sensors are able to capture more light, which results in increased detail and dynamic range, and less noise – especially in sub-optimal lighting conditions.
The main camera on the Xiaomi 13 Pro features Leica VARIO-SUMMICRON 1:1.9-2.2/14-75 ASP optics, arranged in 8 elements, which is backed by the aforementioned 1” IMX989 sensor. The sensor packs 50MP (1.6μm pixel size, 3.2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel) and the lens features a fast f/1.9 aperture with HyperOIS.
A 75mm equivalent telephoto camera is also present, with 50MP, as f/2.0 aperture with OIS, and support for 10cm macro photography. Finally, a 50MP Ultrawide 14mm equivalent camera is also available with an f/2.2 aperture, OIS, 115° FOV, and support for 5cm macro photography with autofocus.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro’s cameras are powered by the Xiaomi Imaging Engine and support Xiaomi ProFocus, which offers advanced features like animal eye tracking.
Along with the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite will also be coming to additional markets globally. The Xiaomi 13 shares many features with the Pro, but lacks the large 1” camera sensor and has only 8GB of RAM. The Xiaomi 13 Lite is smaller and lighter at only 7.23mm thin and 171g, and it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile platform. The Lite model features a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500mAH battery, and 67W wired fast charging capabilities for its 4,500mAh battery.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro, 13, and 13 Lite will be available for purchase from Xiaomi's website starting in early March. Global pricing was not yet available, but the phones are currently listed at £1,099 (13 Pro), £849 (13), and £419 in Xiaomi’s UK store.