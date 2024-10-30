CATEGORIES
Xenoblade Chronicles X Leaves Wii U Purgatory And Gets A Nintendo Switch Remaster

by Alan VelascoWednesday, October 30, 2024, 02:04 PM EDT
As gamers wait with bated breath for the eventual reveal of Nintendo’s next console, which has already seen several leaks, the company is reaching back into the Wii U catalog to bring another fan favorite to the Nintendo Switch. Sci-Fi RPG Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming in March of 2025 with several upgrades, including updated visuals, new story elements, and other features not found in the original release.

It's exciting to see Nintendo port this game in particular, as it’s considered to be one of the best-looking games on the Wii U and deserves to get the remaster treatment that titles such as Metroid Prime have received. It also presents the company with an opportunity to incorporate feedback from when the game first got released to create a better gaming experience, such as a revamped UI.

Gamers who weren’t around for Nintendo’s Wii U era or might have just missed this game when it originally released in 2015, can look forward to using giant mechs to explore a “mysterious alien world” on planet Mira. Players will spend their time in “this seamless open world across five otherworldly continents teeming with unknown creatures – some of which are epic in scale – and fight for the future of humanity.”

Additionally, players will be able to customize their character’s aesthetics and class, while having a “variety of options in a comprehensive battle system that’s as deep as you want it to be.” Of course, the mechs players get access to while on this new planet can also be customized in several ways.


It’s great to see Nintendo continue to explore the Wii U game catalog to port fan favorites over to the Nintendo Switch, especially as Wii U hardware might become increasingly rarer as issues pop up. Although, here’s hoping that the company doesn’t wait too much longer to announce its next gaming device.
Tags:  Nintendo, remaster, wii-u, nintendo-switch, monolith soft
