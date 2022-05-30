Grab An Xbox Wireless Headset For $50 Off And Other Awesome Memorial Day Gaming Deals





There are about a million and one different gaming headsets on the market (rough estimate, slight exaggeration), and aside from affording you a whole bunch of different choice, it increases the chances of finding one at a discount. That's the case right now with a popular wireless headset for the Xbox Series X being marked down 33 percent below its list price.





Raizer Kaira Pro for (save $50) right now. Razer also offers the headset in a white color option and special edition Halo Infinite version, though it's the black and green SKU that is deeply discounted for Memorial Day. Assuming you're interested in the black color option with green accents, you can bag thefor $99.99 at Amazon (save $50) right now. Razer also offers the headset in a white color option and special edition Halo Infinite version, though it's the black and green SKU that is deeply discounted for Memorial Day.





This is comfortable headset powered by Razer's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It also features a detachable HyperClear supercardiod microphone. And while built for the Xbox Series X|S, it's also compatible with Windows 10 and Android devices via Bluetooth 5.0, if going that route.





