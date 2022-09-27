Official Xbox Wireless Game Controllers Are Up To 27 Percent Off With These HOT Deals
Amazon is serving up several genuine Xbox controllers at deep discounts right now, with savings up of to 27 percent off their respective MSRPs. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen to date, save for last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals bonanza when they sold for a few bucks less. You could choose to wait for this year's event to see if they fall to an all-time low again, but with the savings that are available now, there's little chance of having buyer's remorse.
The biggest discount applies to the Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Pulse Red, as pictured above. It's marked down to $47.45 on Amazon right now (save $17.54). The caveat is that it's shipped and sold by a marketplace seller at that price. However, if you don't want to chance it, you can select Amazon as the seller (scroll down and look at the right-hand column) and get it for $49, which is still a nice bargain compared to the controller's $64.99 MSRP.
Other color models are on sale as well. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Shock Blue is discounted to $47.99 at Amazon ($17 off), and that's direct from the retailer. Here's a full roundup of the color options and discounted pricing...
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Pulse Red: $47.45 (save $17.54)
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Shock Blue: $47.99 (save $10.04)
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: $54.95 (save $10.04)
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Robot White: $44.99 (save $15)
The Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Carbon Black model is not in stock at the moment, as it appears to have sold out at the discounted $44.99 pricing. If you really want it though, you can find it on sale for $49.99 at Best Buy (save $10).
These are the latest models for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 11/10 devices. They feature sculpted surfaces, textured grips, a dedicated Share button, support for up to 40 hours of gaming by way of two AA batteries, and a USB-C port for wired connectivity.
Save Big On Microsoft's Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
If you're aiming for a premium controller decked out with additional bells and whistles, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is marked down to $151.99 on Amazon, which is $28 below its MSRP. That's still premium pricing, though it comes with several upgrades over the Core controllers—adjustable tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, shorter hair trigger locks, interchangeable components, exclusive button mapping options, and the ability to save up to three custom profiles.
Incidentally, Microsoft recently announced the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. It's the same base controller but without the bundled components, and it comes in a white and black color scheme. This one's a tougher sell right now with the fully fleshed Elite Series 2 being on sale. But if you don't need the extra components and want to save a few bucks, this one is on Amazon for $129.99, its full MSRP.