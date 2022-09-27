Official Xbox Wireless Game Controllers Are Up To 27 Percent Off With These HOT Deals





Amazon is serving up several genuine Xbox controllers at deep discounts right now, with savings up of to 27 percent off their respective MSRPs. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen to date, save for last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals bonanza when they sold for a few bucks less. You could choose to wait for this year's event to see if they fall to an all-time low again, but with the savings that are available now, there's little chance of having buyer's remorse.





Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Pulse Red, as pictured above. It's marked down to right now (save $17.54). The caveat is that it's shipped and sold by a marketplace seller at that price. However, if you don't want to chance it, you can select Amazon as the seller (scroll down and look at the right-hand column) and get it for $49, which is still a nice bargain compared to the controller's $64.99 MSRP. The biggest discount applies to the, as pictured above. It's marked down to $47.45 on Amazon right now (save $17.54). The caveat is that it's shipped and sold by a marketplace seller at that price. However, if you don't want to chance it, you can select Amazon as the seller (scroll down and look at the right-hand column) and get it for $49, which is still a nice bargain compared to the controller's $64.99 MSRP.







