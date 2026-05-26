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Xbox Stick Drift Finally Defeated By DriftGuard's Permanent Calibration Trick

by Chris HarperTuesday, May 26, 2026, 01:35 PM EDT
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DriftGuard has received quite a few significant updates as of late, with a recent breakthrough allowing for firmware-level calibration of analog sticks on some game controllers. Unlike software-bound calibration through something like Steam Input, DriftGuard is capable of modifying controller firmware to address stick drift, so the fix works seamlessly across different consoles and PCs. This includes saving and restoring calibration profiles (including the default) to and from controller memory, which allows for other tweaks as well. DriftGuard supports joystick configuration across every Xbox controller from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox Series X/S, as well as the SCUF Instinct Pro and the Xbox Elite Series 2.

In addition to Xbox controllers, DriftGuard also supports the PlayStation 5 DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, as well as the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller. Nintendo support is the most limited, but is present for both the Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Cons. There's no Switch 2 controller supported yet, however.

There are some caveats to the process, though: in order to modify controller firmware for Xbox controllers, you will need to install Zadig drivers to make the change, and uninstall them afterward to continue using the controller as usual on the same PC. Additionally, Xbox One controllers require firmware conversion to the Series S/X controller firmware, the SCUF Instinct Pro has to be unlocked for full calibration features, and trigger configuration isn't supported on DualSense or Nintendo controllers at all.


Even so, reception of DriftGuard has been largely positive, and most user reports indicate that the software works as intended...at least in the free Web App version. The premium Steam version of DriftGuard is currently lacking features compared to the web app version, though the developers are aware of this and will likely change that in the long term. Additional controllers are also planned for future updates, presumably including a wider range of Nintendo and PlayStation controllers.

Since the bulk of existing controllers on the market (particularly non-Pro controllers from the likes of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo) have no real protection from developing stick drift, DriftGuard should prove quite useful for enthusiasts and repairmen alike. Sadly, calibration won't do anything to fix broken analog sticks, but this level of calibration being made widely-available to end users is a great step in the right direction. It's fortunate that the Steam Controller and some other pro controllers are standardizing drift-proof hall-effect or TMR analog sticks—hopefully, The Big 3 follow suit. 

But for the current and past few generations of standard gamepads, DriftGuard's utility will likely be indispensable for some time. If you're interested in trying out DriftGuard for yourself, the web app with instructions, full compatibility info, etc., can be found here.
Tags:  Gaming, Xbox, controllers, console gaming, stick drift
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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