Xbox Stick Drift Finally Defeated By DriftGuard's Permanent Calibration Trick
In addition to Xbox controllers, DriftGuard also supports the PlayStation 5 DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, as well as the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller. Nintendo support is the most limited, but is present for both the Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Cons. There's no Switch 2 controller supported yet, however.
There are some caveats to the process, though: in order to modify controller firmware for Xbox controllers, you will need to install Zadig drivers to make the change, and uninstall them afterward to continue using the controller as usual on the same PC. Additionally, Xbox One controllers require firmware conversion to the Series S/X controller firmware, the SCUF Instinct Pro has to be unlocked for full calibration features, and trigger configuration isn't supported on DualSense or Nintendo controllers at all.
HISTORIC BREAKTHROUGH: UNPATCHABLE CALIBRATION— modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) May 19, 2026
We cracked it! Massive thanks to Lewy20041 & @driftguardapp for this historic hardware discovery. We have unlocked ultimate manual & automatic joystick Calibration for any Xbox Contoller 🎮
It is UNPATCHABLE and PERMANENT written… pic.twitter.com/bwX7n9c73Q
Even so, reception of DriftGuard has been largely positive, and most user reports indicate that the software works as intended...at least in the free Web App version. The premium Steam version of DriftGuard is currently lacking features compared to the web app version, though the developers are aware of this and will likely change that in the long term. Additional controllers are also planned for future updates, presumably including a wider range of Nintendo and PlayStation controllers.
Since the bulk of existing controllers on the market (particularly non-Pro controllers from the likes of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo) have no real protection from developing stick drift, DriftGuard should prove quite useful for enthusiasts and repairmen alike. Sadly, calibration won't do anything to fix broken analog sticks, but this level of calibration being made widely-available to end users is a great step in the right direction. It's fortunate that the Steam Controller and some other pro controllers are standardizing drift-proof hall-effect or TMR analog sticks—hopefully, The Big 3 follow suit.
But for the current and past few generations of standard gamepads, DriftGuard's utility will likely be indispensable for some time. If you're interested in trying out DriftGuard for yourself, the web app with instructions, full compatibility info, etc., can be found here.