Xbox Stick Drift Finally Defeated By DriftGuard's Permanent Calibration Trick





DriftGuard has received quite a few significant updates as of late, with a recent breakthrough allowing for firmware-level calibration of analog sticks on some game controllers. Unlike software-bound calibration through something like Steam Input, DriftGuard is capable of modifying controller firmware to address stick drift, so the fix works seamlessly across different consoles and PCs. This includes saving and restoring calibration profiles (including the default) to and from controller memory, which allows for other tweaks as well. DriftGuard supports joystick configuration across every Xbox controller from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox Series X/S, as well as the SCUF Instinct Pro and the Xbox Elite Series 2.

HISTORIC BREAKTHROUGH: UNPATCHABLE CALIBRATION

We cracked it! Massive thanks to Lewy20041 & @driftguardapp for this historic hardware discovery. We have unlocked ultimate manual & automatic joystick Calibration for any Xbox Contoller 🎮

It is UNPATCHABLE and PERMANENT written… pic.twitter.com/bwX7n9c73Q — modyfikatorcasper (@Modyfikator89) May 19, 2026