Snoop Dogg's Custom Gin And Juice Xbox Series X Fridge Is The Coolest Thing You’ll Ever See

The Xbox team has got their mind on their money and their money on their mind with this latest publicity stunt. The team sent both Snoop Dogg and iJustine Xbox Series X -themed refrigerators after jokes were originally made about the Xbox Series X looking like the household appliance. Snoop Dogg’s fridge came stocked with meats, an Xbox cake, an Xbox Series X, and copious amounts of gin and juice so the OG could get laid back. iJustine’s fridge was empty, but we got a closer look at the refrigerator with the video she posted.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36 — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2020





This Xbox Series X fridge is just crazy, and I want one though I would have nowhere to go with it. Even if you are not an Xbox fan, it is still a cool product and a way to face Xbox memes head-on. An Xbox fridge would go well in a man cave with a gamer aesthetic and could keep all the GFuel (or gin and juice) you’d need cold. Perhaps we will see more of these fridges in the wild soon, but in any case, Sony and PlayStation have some catching up to do.







(Image Courtesy of iJustine)

