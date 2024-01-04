Microsoft's Xbox Series S Toaster Is Here And It Doesn't Cost Gamers A Lot Of Bread
If you've been anxiously waiting for the announcement of next generation gaming consoles, we've got something to keep your tummy full in the meantime. While there is still no firm news on Sony's eventual PlayStation 5 Pro or update to Microsoft's Xbox, there is a new item for your kitchen or game room snack bar.
Walmart is now selling an Xbox Series S Toaster, complete with imprinting the Xbox logo on your morning breakfast. Coming in at a reasonable $39.99 and a snazzy design that resembles the actual game console, this kitchen appliance comes with a surprisingly utilitarian feature set, showing it's not just a gimmick item.
