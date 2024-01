Microsoft's Xbox Series S Toaster Is Here And It Doesn't Cost Gamers A Lot Of Bread

The Xbox Series S toaster will go perfectly next to the available Xbox Series X compact , which looks like its namesake. At over 2 feet tall, this gaming-inspired appliance can fit a bevy of loot in the way of soda cans and water bottles. You can also keep some bread cold and fresh, ready to pop in the Xbox Series S toaster with its defrost function to help warm it up.Coming in at $199.99, the Xbox Series X Fridge is a bit more of a financial commitment than the toaster, but it is also more flexible in its room placement potential and its capabilities to cool many items. Also, don't confuse this with the cheaper Xbox Series X Mini Fridge, which is a thermoelectric cooler—it looks neat but isn't great at actually cooling things. The compact fridge, while much pricier, is the wiser choice in our opinion.