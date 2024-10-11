CATEGORIES
home News

Xbox Pounces On Epic Ruling With Plans To Sell Games Directly On Android

by Ryan WhitwamFriday, October 11, 2024, 11:52 AM EDT
xbox app
Google has been hit with a series of antitrust losses over the past couple of years, and the latest ruling could force it to radically change how it distributes apps on Android. The Android maker will soon have to let developers sell app content in new ways, and Microsoft is anxious to take advantage of that. Xbox president Sarah Bond says gamers are about to get something they've wanted for years. You will soon be able to purchase games directly in the Xbox app on Android.

The ruling came down this week from Judge James Donato, who oversaw the case brought by Epic Games. Google lost the case late last year, but the judge only just decided on remedies. The gist is Google has to take a more hands-off approach to managing the Play Store. Developers will be allowed to direct users to other sources for premium content, and Google has to actively support third-party app stores. And most relevant for Microsoft, developers are allowed to sell content in their apps without going through Google's payment system. "The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility," said Bond.

Technically, there was nothing stopping Microsoft from selling games in its app before. However, it would have been paying Google a cut of each sale, most likely 30% as Microsoft is beyond the cutoff for smaller developer shares. This is a problem confronted by numerous developers of the years on both Android and iOS. However, only Google was found to be running an illegal monopoly with its app store. Apple beat the Epic case despite running its store like a walled garden. The only difference is that Apple's walls are the same height for everyone, but the court found that Google was abusing its monopoly power to stifle competition.

The upshot for Xbox gamers is that the mobile apps are about to get more useful. You'll be able to purchase games, add money to your account balance, and stream cloud-enabled games as soon as you buy them. The Xbox app will require an update to add game purchases, and Bond says that should happen in November, assuming nothing changes in the legal landscape.

Google says it's going to file an appeal and seek to have the forced changes put on hold. However, it will have to convince an appellate court judge that it is likely to be successful in its appeal before that happens. That will be an uphill climb for a company that the US government is increasingly interested in breaking up.
Tags:  Android, Microsoft, Google, Apps
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment