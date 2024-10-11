Xbox Pounces On Epic Ruling With Plans To Sell Games Directly On Android
The ruling came down this week from Judge James Donato, who oversaw the case brought by Epic Games. Google lost the case late last year, but the judge only just decided on remedies. The gist is Google has to take a more hands-off approach to managing the Play Store. Developers will be allowed to direct users to other sources for premium content, and Google has to actively support third-party app stores. And most relevant for Microsoft, developers are allowed to sell content in their apps without going through Google's payment system. "The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility," said Bond.
Technically, there was nothing stopping Microsoft from selling games in its app before. However, it would have been paying Google a cut of each sale, most likely 30% as Microsoft is beyond the cutoff for smaller developer shares. This is a problem confronted by numerous developers of the years on both Android and iOS. However, only Google was found to be running an illegal monopoly with its app store. Apple beat the Epic case despite running its store like a walled garden. The only difference is that Apple's walls are the same height for everyone, but the court found that Google was abusing its monopoly power to stifle competition.
The upshot for Xbox gamers is that the mobile apps are about to get more useful. You'll be able to purchase games, add money to your account balance, and stream cloud-enabled games as soon as you buy them. The Xbox app will require an update to add game purchases, and Bond says that should happen in November, assuming nothing changes in the legal landscape.
The court's ruling to open up Google´s mobile store in the US will allow more choice and flexibility. Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly…— BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) October 10, 2024
Google says it's going to file an appeal and seek to have the forced changes put on hold. However, it will have to convince an appellate court judge that it is likely to be successful in its appeal before that happens. That will be an uphill climb for a company that the US government is increasingly interested in breaking up.