Latest Xbox Mobile Android App Adds Console Streaming For Everyone And More





At Xbox , the goal is to have "a unified Xbox experience across devices that puts gamers at the center." With the advancements of the Xbox Series X|S and the new GamePass experience, the Xbox team has rebuilt the Xbox app to align with their vision. The new Xbox App (Beta) is available on Android devices today.









The new app will also work similarly to a remote control for the Xbox too. One will be able to share captures they took on their Xbox without having to leave the game they are in. The Xbox app will also allow for notification management, so if notifications are updated on one device, they are updated across the board. Finally, come November, users can “use the Xbox app to get your new Xbox Series X or Series S set up for the first time.” Once the devices are set up, people can “use the app to install any game to your console, manage your game library to free up space, or as a remote control.”