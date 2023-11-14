Xbox Is Giving Away A Deliciously-Themed Wonka Console With An Edible Controller





Talk about a tasty giveaway! Microsoft's Xbox team is collaborating with Warner Bros. Pictures on a special Xbox Series X console that looks like a Willy Wonka chocolate bar. The lucky winner will also receive the world's first official edible Xbox controller made of chocolate, which of course will don a signature gold wrapper, plus some other delicious treats.





The one-off Xbox Series X design comes ahead of the December 15 release of Wonka, which tells the origin story of the eccentric Willy Wonka from the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. If you're like me, then you're more familiar with the 1971 film adaptation titled Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starring the late great Gene Wilder. There was also a more recent remake titled Charlie and the Chocolate Factory directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp.





Whether you're more familiar with the novel or one of the movie adaptations, this giveaway is a sweet homage to the story and its iconic characters, particularly Willy Wonka. Obviously the controller doesn't actually function—it's meant to be eaten (or stored for as long as you can as a collectible confection). However, the winner will also receive an actual game controller too, which is custom-designed in a burgundy color.











As for the themed game console, it does work. Microsoft also makes clear that while it looks like a tasty candy bar, it is "not edible," so save yourself a trip to the ER and don't try munching on it. You won't go hungry, though, as the giveaway also includes a box of chocolate candies.













Here's everything included...