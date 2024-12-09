Xbox Elite Series 2 Gaming Controller Falls To New Low Plus PS5 DualSense Is $21 Off

It's easy to blame your controller (or cat, or dog, or a loud noise outside, or...) when missing that critical head-shot in a game or bricking an easy bucket in NBA 2K25. If you know someone who often turns to that excuse, do them a solid (depending on your perspective) and consider gifting them a pro-level game controller for the holidays. They'll thank you (or curse you), and you'll save some money in the process, provided you had already planned to do so.
That's because there are several sales on game controllers right now. One of the more noteworthy deals is the latest discount on Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller
, which is marked down to $124 on Amazon (save $55.99)
. After some five years on the market, this remains one of the best controllers, and it's never been cheaper than this.
There is a caveat, however. Amazon is showing estimated shipping of 1-2 months and/or between January 2-26. That can change, but if you don't want to gamble on a quicker delivery, you can grab it for nearly the same discounted price at Target ($124.99)
and just slight more at Walmart ($139.99)
.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a premium take on the standard Xbox controller. It features adjustable tension thumbsticks, rubberized grips, shorter hair trigger locks, and several swappable components (like the paddles), among other upgrades. You can also save up to three custom profiles directly to the controller, and flip through them on the fly.
One more thing to note—for whatever reason, Amazon is showing the linked model above as the Core variant. That's not the case, from what we can tell. For one, it lists the retail price of the full model (read: non-Core), and secondly, the description states it comes with everything that the non-Core model comes with, including half a dozen thumbsticks and a carrying case (among other extras). Our best guess is because Amazon is consolidating listings with different color options, hence the oversight here.
That said...
Score Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller For Under $100
If it's the cheaper model you're after, that one is on sale as well. You can pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller
for just $98 on Amazon (save $11)
. Here again, shipping is a little ways out (2-4 weeks, or between December 28-January 9, according to the listing), as this discount also represents an all-time low price for this controller. Likewise, you can find it for nearly the same price at Target ($98.99)
, but not at Walmart where it's currently out of stock.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is basically the same wireless controller as the non-Core model, except it leaves out some of the bundled parts in exchange for a cheaper price. So no extra thumbsticks, back paddles, and so forth, but you do get the same textured grips and trigger locks, and the ability to save profiles to the controller itself. You can also swap out the same components, should you decided to buy them later on a piecemeal basis.
Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller Deals In Different Colorways
If you own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Pro console, or otherwise prefer Sony's controller design on PC, then good news—Sony's PlayStation DualSense wireless controller
is on sale as well, with it starting at $54.99 on Amazon (save $20.99)
for the white model. Pricing varies depending on the colorway, but there are quite a few options that are on sale. In addition to white, they include...
These are listed as 'limited time deals' and the delivery date varies by color option, so be sure to take that into account (especially if this is supposed to be a Christmas gift). And once again, many of the same models can be found for similar pricing at Target, including a sweet looking Chroma indigo DualSense for $59.99
that's out of stock on Amazon.