Xbox Elite Series 2 Gaming Controller Falls To New Low Plus PS5 DualSense Is $21 Off





It's easy to blame your controller (or cat, or dog, or a loud noise outside, or...) when missing that critical head-shot in a game or bricking an easy bucket in NBA 2K25. If you know someone who often turns to that excuse, do them a solid (depending on your perspective) and consider gifting them a pro-level game controller for the holidays. They'll thank you (or curse you), and you'll save some money in the process, provided you had already planned to do so.





Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, which is marked down to $124 on Amazon (save $55.99). After some five years on the market, this remains one of the best controllers, and it's never been cheaper than this. That's because there are several sales on game controllers right now. One of the more noteworthy deals is the latest discount on, which is marked down to. After some five years on the market, this remains one of the best controllers, and it's never been cheaper than this.





Target ($124.99) and just slight more at Walmart ($139.99). There is a caveat, however. Amazon is showing estimated shipping of 1-2 months and/or between January 2-26. That can change, but if you don't want to gamble on a quicker delivery, you can grab it for nearly the same discounted price atand just slight more at





The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a premium take on the standard Xbox controller. It features adjustable tension thumbsticks, rubberized grips, shorter hair trigger locks, and several swappable components (like the paddles), among other upgrades. You can also save up to three custom profiles directly to the controller, and flip through them on the fly.





One more thing to note—for whatever reason, Amazon is showing the linked model above as the Core variant. That's not the case, from what we can tell. For one, it lists the retail price of the full model (read: non-Core), and secondly, the description states it comes with everything that the non-Core model comes with, including half a dozen thumbsticks and a carrying case (among other extras). Our best guess is because Amazon is consolidating listings with different color options, hence the oversight here.







Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller for just $98 on Amazon (save $11). Here again, shipping is a little ways out (2-4 weeks, or between December 28-January 9, according to the listing), as this discount also represents an all-time low price for this controller. Likewise, you can find it for nearly the same price at Target ($98.99), but not at Walmart where it's currently out of stock. If it's the cheaper model you're after, that one is on sale as well. You can pick up thefor just. Here again, shipping is a little ways out (2-4 weeks, or between December 28-January 9, according to the listing), as this discount also represents an all-time low price for this controller. Likewise, you can find it for nearly the same price at, but not at Walmart where it's currently out of stock.





The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is basically the same wireless controller as the non-Core model, except it leaves out some of the bundled parts in exchange for a cheaper price. So no extra thumbsticks, back paddles, and so forth, but you do get the same textured grips and trigger locks, and the ability to save profiles to the controller itself. You can also swap out the same components, should you decided to buy them later on a piecemeal basis.

