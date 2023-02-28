CATEGORIES
World's Largest Aircraft Ever Built Takes Flight In Microsoft Flight Simulator

by Lane BabuderTuesday, February 28, 2023, 04:18 PM EDT
antonov an 225 hero
Have you ever seen a whale fly? Probably not, but if you've ever been in the shadow of the Antonov An-225 Mriya you might think so. If you want to know what it takes to pilot it, well, you're in luck. Thanks to a recent DLC made for Microsoft Flight Simulator, not much stands between you and the ability to push this behemoth through the skies.

The largest flight-capable vehicle ever produced on planet Earth is now available for the massively popular flight simulation game. The release is part of a collaboration project between Microsoft, games developer Asobo, and other simulation partners—in this case Inibuilds, called Famous Flyers.

Famous Flyers so far has released four well-known or classic planes. These include the Beechcraft Model 17 Staggerwing, Granville Brothers Gee Bee Model Z and Model R-2, and Beechcraft Bonanza V35. All of these previous Famous Flyers are prop planes. If you then jump to famous jets, you might as well go big, so why not the biggest?

YouTube Video of Microsoft Flight Simulator Antonov An-225 Trailer

The Famous Flyers project is also a digital preservation effort by Microsoft and there's a noble cause behind this. Only one Ukranian-built Antonov An-225 Buran-shuttle carrying aircraft was ever produced. Unfortunately, that one aircraft was rendered inoperable in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. There are rebuilding efforts going on using a second airframe that was never previously completed, but as one can imagine, it is challenging. All proceeds in sales for this aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator are going towards those rebuilding efforts at the Antonov Corporation.

Those who decide to spend $19.99 on the purchase will be granted six liveries.
  • Antonov Airlines ‘2010’
  • Antonov Airlines ‘2008’
  • Antonov Airlines ‘2006’
  • White
  • Xbox Aviators Club
  • Aviators Club

antonov an 225 in store
Screenshot of Antonov An-225 in Microsoft Flight Simulator Store

This incredible piece of engineering is not only the largest by size but also by weight. In its first two flights, the Mriya set over 110 world records simultaneously, which is itself a record. So, if you want to support the rebuilding effort and fly this dream (Mriya means "dream" in Ukranian) of a plane, head on into the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-game store and pick it up. Be aware, though, much like the rest of Flight Simulator, this DLC isn't exactly tiny. Grabbing this will consume about 5GB of space.
