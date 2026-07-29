Woot Slashes Samsung's 65-Inch The Frame TV To A Low $797.99





65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV (2025 LS03F international model) for $797.99 (53% off), which is technically a savings of $900 off the list price. If you've been considering Samsung's 'The Frame' TV lineup but balked at the pricing, Woot has a deal worth checking out. The Amazon-owned deal site is currently offering thefor, which is technically a savings of $900 off the list price.





Street pricing is much lower than the MSRP. The official U.S. regional version of this 2025 model (QN65LS03FAFXZA) is currently discounted to $999.99 at both Samsung and Best Buy. Even still, Woot's deal price undercuts the competition's sale prices by another $200+.





Note that Woot is selling the international edition of the display, though core panel specs and features remain identical to its U.S. counterpart. The main difference, as far as we're aware, is that Samsung may not warranty the international model if you live outside the intended region. However, Woot is offering a 90-day warranty.

What Makes Samsung's The Frame Stand Out

The idea behind The Frame is that it doubles as a dynamic art piece. Instead of a blank screen when you're not watching TV, you can switch to Art Mode and access a curated collection of artwork that has ballooned to over 5,000 pieces since launch, including 370 or more new free pieces added every year. Alternatively, you can upload your own photos.





"Our ever-evolving digital collection offers everything from renowned 19th-century European painters like Vincent van Gogh, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Claude Monet, to contemporary icons such as Salvador Dali, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, as well as works from globally-renowned partners like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Musée d’Orsay and Marimekko," Samsung says.





As a TV, Samsung's 2025 The Frame sports a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, or up to 144Hz when gaming. For the latter, it's also an AMD FreeSync Premium display with variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto game mode (ALLM) support.





Getting a 65-inch 2025 The Frame for $797.99 makes it one of the lowest prices yet for Samsung's artsy TV lineup. If you don't mind picking up the international model to save an extra $200 over current domestic sale prices, it's an excellent opportunity to give your living space an upgrade.





If you're looking for other options, they are out there, as Samsung is not the only game in town when it comes to TVs with access to curated art galleries:







