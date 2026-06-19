Woot's 'Awesome Audio' Sale Slashes AirPods Max, Samsung Galaxy Buds And More





Woot, the dedicated deals site owned and operated by Amazon, is hosting an 'Awesome Audio' sale ahead of Prime Day with deep discounts on a range of headsets, earbuds, portable speakers, and more. The deals also hit a range of price points, from budget earbuds priced at just $5.99 to premium headphones that cost a few hundred bucks, and everything in between.

Apple AirPods Max Slashed To $429

Apple's AirPods Max in the Starlight colorway—it's marked down to $429 at Woot (22% off, save $120). While still pricey, this was Apple's flagship headset until it was supplanted by the AirPods Max 2. One of the most expensive items on the list iscolorway—it's marked down to. While still pricey, this was Apple's flagship headset until it was supplanted by the AirPods Max 2.





Physically, the design is the same as the newer generation model, so you are not losing anything in the way of comfort or style. Apple's original AirPods Max is powered by its H1 chip with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) along with a transparency mode if you want to hear your surroundings.





Other features include personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, lossless and low-latency audio via USB-C, an adaptive EQ, a digital crown, and up to 20 hours of battery life.





AirPods Max 2 on sale, with it currently listed for $499.99 at Amazon (9% off, save $49.01). Upgrades to the AirPods Max 2 include a bump to Apple's H2 chip, up to 1.5x more ANC, an adaptive audio mode, conversation awareness, loud sound reduction, and live translation support. Battery life is the same. If you must have the latest and greatest, you can also find theon sale, with it currently listed for. Upgrades to the AirPods Max 2 include a bump to Apple's H2 chip, up to 1.5x more ANC, an adaptive audio mode, conversation awareness, loud sound reduction, and live translation support. Battery life is the same.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Is 46% Off









Samsung's Galaxy Buds3 Pro, which is on sale for $134.99 at Woot (46% off, save $115). Two things to note here. One is that despite the mix of product images on Woot's listing, just the silver color option is on tap. Secondly, this is the international version. If a set of earbuds is more your thing, then pivot to, which is on sale for. Two things to note here. One is that despite the mix of product images on Woot's listing, just the silver color option is on tap. Secondly, this is the international version.





What does that mean? Not much, as the earbuds themselves are exactly the same as the U.S. version. International versions are not backed by Samsung's warranty in the U.S., though Woot is offering a 90-day guarantee anyway.





The Galaxy Buds3 Pro upgrade to a dual amplifier design (versus a single amplifier in the original Galaxy Buds Pro). These earbuds also support ANC, have an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, and are rated to last for up to 6 hours with ANC on or 7 hours with ANC off. Factoring in the charging case bumps the battery life rating to 26 hours.





A few other highlights from Woot's sale include: