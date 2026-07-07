Woot's Awesome Audio Sale: Big Deals On Bose, Samsung, Sony & More

The Amazon-owned Woot deals site is hosting an 'Awesome Audio' sale with major discounts on a variety of notable brands, including Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Samsung, Sennheiser, SteelSeries, and several others. Many of the items are in the range of half off, with some that are even higher. Here are some highlights.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Is 50% Off
As is often the case, Woot is undercutting Amazon with better deals on select gear. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE
is on sale for a low $74.99 at Woot (50% off, save $75)
. Over on Amazon, the same earbuds are marked down to $109.99 (27% off)
. That is still a good price, but why pay $35 more?
The only reason would be the presumed longer warranty. Amazon lists the warranty at two years, whereas Woot is advertising a 90-day guarantee. If you're not concerned with the warranty length, then Woot's offering is a heck of a deal.
Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Buds 3 FE last summer. These earbuds feature improve active noise cancellation (ANC) compared to the previous generation, spatial audio support, Gemini support, touch (swipe) and pinch controls, and a redesign that is intended to make them more comfortable.
Score Sony's WH-1000XM6 Headphones For Just $289.99
If you are comfortable with refurbished audio gear, you can snag Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones (premium reconditioned)
for $289.99 at Woot
. In new condition, this same set of cans runs $398 at Amazon
.
For the most part, we are not super keen on refurbished electronics, though we are willing to make an exception in certain cases. In this instance, Woot is a reliable brand and claims these headphones are in "perfect condition with no scratches, marks, or dents." They also come in their original packaging with all original accessories. You get a 90-day warranty to stress test them and make sure everything works as promised.
Released in May 2025, the WH-1000XM6 is the latest version of Sony's popular headphone lineup. The WH-1000XMx series is known for offering excellent ANC, and the WH-1000XM6 is the best yet. It also features revised audio tuning, a dozen onboard mics, and the return of the foldable, portable design of the XM4.
Here are a few more standouts: