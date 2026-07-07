Woot's Awesome Audio Sale: Big Deals On Bose, Samsung, Sony & More





The Amazon-owned Woot deals site is hosting an 'Awesome Audio' sale with major discounts on a variety of notable brands, including Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Samsung, Sennheiser, SteelSeries, and several others. Many of the items are in the range of half off, with some that are even higher. Here are some highlights.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Is 50% Off

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE is on sale for a low $74.99 at Woot (50% off, save $75). Over on Amazon, the same earbuds are marked down to . That is still a good price, but why pay $35 more? As is often the case, Woot is undercutting Amazon with better deals on select gear. For example, theis on sale for a low. Over on Amazon, the same earbuds are marked down to $109.99 (27% off) . That is still a good price, but why pay $35 more?





The only reason would be the presumed longer warranty. Amazon lists the warranty at two years, whereas Woot is advertising a 90-day guarantee. If you're not concerned with the warranty length, then Woot's offering is a heck of a deal.





Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Buds 3 FE last summer. These earbuds feature improve active noise cancellation (ANC) compared to the previous generation, spatial audio support, Gemini support, touch (swipe) and pinch controls, and a redesign that is intended to make them more comfortable.

Score Sony's WH-1000XM6 Headphones For Just $289.99









Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones (premium reconditioned) for $289.99 at Woot. In new condition, this same set of cans runs If you are comfortable with refurbished audio gear, you can snagfor. In new condition, this same set of cans runs $398 at Amazon





For the most part, we are not super keen on refurbished electronics, though we are willing to make an exception in certain cases. In this instance, Woot is a reliable brand and claims these headphones are in "perfect condition with no scratches, marks, or dents." They also come in their original packaging with all original accessories. You get a 90-day warranty to stress test them and make sure everything works as promised.





Released in May 2025, the WH-1000XM6 is the latest version of Sony's popular headphone lineup. The WH-1000XMx series is known for offering excellent ANC, and the WH-1000XM6 is the best yet. It also features revised audio tuning, a dozen onboard mics, and the return of the foldable, portable design of the XM4.





Here are a few more standouts: