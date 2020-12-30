Check Out These Hot Wireless Earbud Deals For Under $100





At a time when 3.5mm jacks have been a rarity on today's smartphones, it should come as no surprise that wireless earbuds have exploded in popularity. While there are popular options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Apple AirPods Pro, those devices are typically on sale for around $140 and $200 respectively. Not everyone wants to spend that amount of dough on wireless earbuds, so we've got a few examples below that should offer good sound at a more affordable price point.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds nestle neatly within your ears, and have been tuned by AKG. They offer up to six hours of battery life, and come with a charging case which can be recharged wirelessly and provides an additional 7 hours of runtime. While the Galaxy Buds don't offer active noise cancellation, they do offer an ambient mode that allows you to hear more from the outside world so that you aren't completely oblivious to what's going on around you when you're out for a run in a busy city.

The Galaxy Buds have a retail price of $129.99, but Amazon is currently offering them for $79, which is a $51 discount. This price applies to the black Galaxy Buds, but if you opt for silver, you'll pay just $1 more.



The Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds also offer great sound, and are steeply discounted at Amazon. These are basic wireless earbuds that can last up to 5 hours per charge and include 4 microphones, but given the price point, active noise cancellation isn't included. You do get Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant integration along with an IP-55 rating for water and dust resistance. The Jabra Elite 65t is currently priced at $70.12 at Amazon.





Finally, we come to the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds, which incorporate beam forming noise reduction and BassUp technology along with aptX audio. The Soundcore Life P2 can last up to 7 hours per charge, but the included battery case can extend total runtime to a lofty 40 hours. In addition, just a 10-minute charge inside the case will give you an hour of runtime for the wireless earbuds. Anker says that Soundcore Life P2 are IPX7 rate for liquid and dust egression. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 are priced at $49.99, but currently have a 10% off coupon that can be automatically applied at checkout.



