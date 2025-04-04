CATEGORIES
The Windows Taskbar Is Getting A Much-Needed Upgrade And It's About Time

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, April 04, 2025, 04:19 PM EDT
Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3671 (KB5055622), which contains a new feature that allows users to select how their taskbars will display app icons.

This new feature shrinks down incons when multiple apps are open to accomodate more apps on the taskbar. However, this option is not compulsory for every user. Microsoft understands that users have different preferences and will likely want to determine the size of their app icons.

Image Credit: Microsoft

With the latest Insider Preview, users can now choose from three options; a default setting that will automatically reduce the size of taskbar buttons when the taskbar is full, a Never option that prevents the app icons from getting smaller, and an Always option that ensures that the app icons on your taskbar always remain small.

To enable or customize this new feature, right-click on an empty area on your taskbar. Then, click Taskbar Settings > Taskbar behaviors > Show smaller taskbar buttons > Never, Always, or When taskbar is full.

Microsoft encourages all Insiders on Windows 11 version 24H2 to submit feedback after testing the new taskbar. Microsoft has described this new taskbar as an upgrade that will make "your workflow smoother and more efficient", but time will tell if it is well received and if this feature makes it to general release.

Top Image Credit: Microsoft
