The Windows Taskbar Is Getting A Much-Needed Upgrade And It's About Time

Image Credit: Microsoft





Yesterday, Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.3671 (KB5055622), which contains a new feature that allows users to select how their taskbars will display app icons.This new feature shrinks down incons when multiple apps are open to accomodate more apps on the taskbar. However, this option is not compulsory for every user. Microsoft understands that users have different preferences and will likely want to determine the size of their app icons.With the latest Insider Preview, users can now choose from three options; a default setting that will automatically reduce the size of taskbar buttons when the taskbar is full, aoption that prevents the app icons from getting smaller, and anoption that ensures that the app icons on your taskbar always remain small.To enable or customize this new feature , right-click on an empty area on your taskbar. Then, click, orMicrosoft encourages all Insiders on Windows 11 version 24H2 to submit feedback after testing the new taskbar. Microsoft has described this new taskbar as an upgrade that will make "your workflow smoother and more efficient", but time will tell if it is well received and if this feature makes it to general release.Top Image Credit: Microsoft