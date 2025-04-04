The Windows Taskbar Is Getting A Much-Needed Upgrade And It's About Time
This new feature shrinks down incons when multiple apps are open to accomodate more apps on the taskbar. However, this option is not compulsory for every user. Microsoft understands that users have different preferences and will likely want to determine the size of their app icons.
To enable or customize this new feature, right-click on an empty area on your taskbar. Then, click Taskbar Settings > Taskbar behaviors > Show smaller taskbar buttons > Never, Always, or When taskbar is full.
Microsoft encourages all Insiders on Windows 11 version 24H2 to submit feedback after testing the new taskbar. Microsoft has described this new taskbar as an upgrade that will make "your workflow smoother and more efficient", but time will tell if it is well received and if this feature makes it to general release.
Top Image Credit: Microsoft