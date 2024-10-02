Score An ASUS Windows Laptop For $109, HIsense 85" TV For $799 And More Great Deals





One thing I've gotten in the habit of doing during my daily perusals of the web is to hunt for deals, including whatever happens to be Best Buy's advertised 'Deal of the Day' promotion. These can be hit or miss, though if you're in the market for a secondary laptop to use as a beater—or a gift for mom and pop to knock around the web—today's bargain is worth looking at.





14-inch ASUS laptop that's on sale for $109.99 at Best Buy (save $70). That's an incredibly cheap price on what was already an affordable laptop. Obviously this thing is not going to light up the benchmarks or perform heavy-duty computing chores, but for a basic PC to use in a pinch, this is about as cheap as it gets. The Deal of the Day is athat's on sale for. That's an incredibly cheap price on what was already an affordable laptop. Obviously this thing is not going to light up the benchmarks or perform heavy-duty computing chores, but for a basic PC to use in a pinch, this is about as cheap as it gets.





One of the pleasant surprises here is that the 14-inch display features a 1920x1080 resolution, whereas I was expecting it to only be an HD screen. Otherwise, it's pretty much what you would expect at this price point—it's powered by a rather tame Intel Celeron N4500 processor (2C/2T, up to 2.8GHz, 4MB L3 cache), 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.





Yeah, those aren't exciting specifications by any stretch. But again, you're looking at a Full HD 1080p laptop that barely costs more than a Benjamin.













85-inch Hisense A6 series TV for only $799.99 at Best Buy (save $200). This discount itself is not massive, but again, you're looking at a price reduction on a model that was already affordable. It's crazy to think that TV technology has evolved to the point where an 85-inch model can be had for several under dollars under a grand. Over in the realm of big screen televisions, you can bag a really bigfor only. This discount itself is not massive, but again, you're looking at a price reduction on a model that was already affordable. It's crazy to think that TV technology has evolved to the point where an 85-inch model can be had for several under dollars under a grand.





Obviously you're not getting highfalutin features like OLED or mini LED lighting at this price range for an 85-inch behemoth. It's an entry-level model, albeit a decent one that scores respectable marks across the board by the TV gurus at Rtings, where it earned an overall 7.2 rating for mixed usage.





This is a 4K model with a native 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a voice remote, DTS Virtual:X support, Dolby Vision support for HDR content, four HDMI 2.0 ports, and a Game Mode Plus feature that purportedly delivers a variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode.





